“I’d at least put it in Texas” - Keon Coleman makes feelings known on changing NFL Combine process in Indianapolis

Keon Coleman has never been one to hold back, and his latest take on the NFL Combine proves just that. The Buffalo Bills wideout, known for his humor and candid personality, spoke on the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast, voicing his frustration with how the league runs its annual scouting showcase.

Ad

Coleman, who went through the Combine process before being drafted 33rd overall by Buffalo, believes the event is outdated and unnecessarily stressful for prospects.

For the 21-year-old, the biggest issue is how the Combine puts players in situations that don’t translate to actual football. Believing a venue change could help ease the pressure on young players, he suggested:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We got linemen out here running the 40 and vertical jumping. When they ever doing that? It's a kind of set up to kind of throw you off your P’s and Q’s, so you can mess up … I’d change it from Indianapolis, at least, I’d at least put it in Texas, you know.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"(There’s) so much pressure already on the kids' shoulders. They be stressing about interviews, they be nervous like, it's a pop quiz.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Beyond the drills and interviews, the Florida State Seminoles’ product pointed out a small but telling issue — fruit snacks. He claimed that while the snacks were placed on tables, players weren’t allowed to eat them. If he did ask for one, he believes it’d blow up the media and they’d label him as “disrespectful.”

His comments highlight how every move at the Combine is scrutinized, making an already intense experience even tougher on prospects.

Ad

Keon Coleman’s stance reflects a growing sentiment among players: the Combine needs a modern approach. Whether the NFL listens remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Coleman isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

Keon Coleman pushes for Travis Hunter to play both ways

Keon Coleman isn’t here for the skepticism — he thinks Travis Hunter should get his shot at playing both ways in the NFL. Speaking on “7PM in Brooklyn,” the Bills wideout made it clear: teams should at least give Hunter the chance to prove himself on both offense and defense.

Ad

Emphasizing that teams picking at the top of the draft aren’t exactly winning anyway, Coleman said:

"You might as well let him do it. At least let him try it out."

In his eyes, letting Hunter showcase his versatility wouldn’t just be a strategic move; it’d be a major draw for fans.

Keon Coleman also dismissed concerns about Hunter wearing down. He argued that as long as Hunter isn’t forced to lock up elite receivers one-on-one every snap and run deep routes nonstop, he’ll be fine.

Hunter’s ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball was a defining trait at Colorado (1,258 total yards and 15 TDs last season). Now, Keon Coleman wants to see him get that same opportunity in the pros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.