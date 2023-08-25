'I'd like to rush for 1,000 yards this season': Buccaneers RB Rachaad White has his eyes on the prize  

Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began playing in the National Football League in 1976, only eight players in franchise history have rushed for 1,000 yards or more.

Second-year running back Rachaad White, when asked about his team and individual goals for the 2023 season, exclusively told Sportskeeda about a conversation he recently had with Mike Evans – Tampa Bay’s four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who has topped the 1,000-yard mark in each of his nine NFL seasons, amassing 10,425 receiving yards.

“Mike and I were just talking about that,” White said.

“He told me it’s been eight years since we (Tampa Bay) have had a 1,000-yard running back. I’d like us to finish the season with a winning record and I would like to rush for 1,000 yards this season. I’d also like to finish my career as the all-time leading rusher in team history.”

Lofty goals for a second-year running back?

Not really.

Rachaad White eyeing history in Tampa Bay

White, who enjoyed a productive rookie campaign after the Buccaneers selected him in the third round of the NFL Draft out of Arizona State in 2022, has the requisite tools to become the ninth player in team history to join Tampa Bay’s 1,000-yard rushing club.

The eight others include Ricky Bell (1979), James Wilder (1984 & 1985), Reggie Cobb (1992), Errict Rhett (1994 & 1995), Warrick Dunn (1998 & 2000), Cadillac Williams (2005), LaGarrette Blount (2010) and Doug Martin (2012 & 2015).

Wilder (1981-1989) is Tampa Bay’s all-time leading rusher with 5,957 yards and holds the club’s single-season rushing record of 1,544 rushing yards set in 1984.

The last Tampa Bay running back to rush for 1,000 yards or more in a season was Doug Martin, who had totaled 1,402 yards in 2015.

“Obviously, I want to be productive and do whatever my team needs me to do for us to be successful,” White said.

White had his “breakout game” in NFL Week 10 last season when he rushed for 105 yards on 22 carries in a gritty, hard fought 21-16 win over Seattle in Munich, Germany.

Following that game, White took over for Leonard Fournette as RB1 and started each of the next eight games including Tampa Bay’s season-ending 31-14 NFC Wild Card playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

White finished his rookie season with 771 yards from scrimmage and three scores along with 244 yards in the return game.

Following the conclusion of his rookie season, White committed himself to a significant amount of work within the Tampa Bay community, spent time with his soon-to-be two-year old daughter (Nevaeh) and devoted a lot of time learning the team’s offensive scheme from new offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

In addition to his rigorous training schedule, White took time to recharge his batteries to prepare his mind and his body for his second NFL training camp – one he began as Tampa Bay’s starting running back.

“I really don’t ever think of it in those terms,” White said. "I’m humble and grateful for the opportunity and my job is to go out there and be consistent. That’s what I’m focused on.”

White, who says he has a healthy and competitive dislike for any player not wearing a Buccaneers jersey, also is a fan of the makeup of the Tampa Bay running backs room.

“It’s a great environment that features a great group of competitive guys who all help each other,” White said. “We all watch tape together and we all have very different styles, so I think that’s going to be a plus for us long term.”

What Rachaad White is expecting from Tampa Bay this year

White’s skill set will be on full display in Tampa Bay’s retooled offensive attack that will be run by Canales. The new scheme mirrors the system White excelled in during his senior year at Arizona State when he rushed for 1,000 yards and accounted for 16 touchdowns.

It’s also similar to the system Canales implemented in Seattle which will include a potent and punishing run game anchored by White, offseason acquisition Chase Edmonds and fourth year pro Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

“I feel like this system compliments me and what I do,” White said. “I’ve just got to stay patient, be consistent and do my job. I feel like if I do those things, everything else will take care of itself.”

Including becoming the ninth player in franchise history to join the Tampa Bay 1,000-yard rushing club.

Tampa Bay begins the 2023 NFL regular season on September 10 when they travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota to face the Vikings. Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET at U.S. Bank Stadium.

