“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t frustrating”: Colts $80M LG fumes over Colts’ QB inconsistency as Daniel Jones becomes 12th starter since 2018

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson did not hold back while addressing his team's flaws. The Colts have struggled to find a reliable franchise quarterback, and Daniel Jones is preparing to be the starter for the upcoming season.The Colts signed Jones in March on a one-year $14 million deal. The team announced on Tuesday that he will be the QB1 this year, and the 12th quarterback Nelson will defend in his NFL career.Nelson, who is signed to a four-year $80 million contract, opened up on Tuesday about feeling frustrated. He used Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as an example of having consistency. Nelson also discussed building chemistry with the O-line.&quot;I would say so,&quot; Nelson said. &quot;I think I'd be lying if I said it wasn't (frustrating).&quot;You look around the league and see just the consistency of having Patrick Mahomes or a quarterback behind you that's been the franchise player for years and years and years, and getting to build that chemistry with that quarterback year after year is something that there is an advantage to when it comes to O-line play.&quot;The Colts haven't had reliable signal-caller since Andrew Luck retired in 2019. Anthony Richardson is the only quarterback to play multiple seasons for the team.Anthony Richardson makes his feelings known about becoming Daniel Jones' backupAnthony Richardson reacted to the news of Daniel Jones being selected as the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback for the upcoming season. He said that he respects the team's decision.&quot;You gotta respect the decision,&quot; Richardson said on Tuesday. &quot;They feel like he’s a better fit for the team, a better fit for the outcome of us winning. You just gotta respect it and keep working. It doesn’t undermine any of the other work I’ve been putting in. It doesn’t say that I haven’t improved. I’m proud of the improvement I’ve made.&quot;Richardson has been with the Colts since 2023. It'll be interesting to see how the team performs with their newest QB1.