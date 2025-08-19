Pat McAfee shares true feelings on Anthony Richardson being named backup after Daniel Jones gets Colts' QB1 job

Sports analyst Paul McAfee reacted to the Indianapolis Colts naming Daniel Jones as the team’s starting quarterback. The news was reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on X on Tuesday.
“The Colts are naming Daniel Jones their starting quarterback, per sources. After a training camp competition with Anthony Richardson, Jones, the former Giants starter, gets the ball Week 1 vs. Miami,” Pelissero tweeted.
The competition between Jones and Anthony Richardson for Indianapolis' QB1 job is over, and McAfee shared his thoughts about it.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
“Danny Dimes is about to run wild for Indy,” McAfee tweeted.
Being the Colts' starting quarterback is a new lease of life for Jones after he fell out of favor with the New York Giats. Jones entered the league as the No. 6 pick in 2019.
A five-game losing streak landed Jones on the Giants’ bench last season before he was released in November. The quarterback was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings, which paid $375,000 to sign him off waivers for the remainder of the campaign. He was with the Vikings’ practice squad, behind Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens in the roster.
Indianapolis pursued Jones when he became a free agent, signing him to a one-year $14 million deal.
Anthony Richardson’s reaction to becoming Daniel Jones’ backup
Anthony Richardson shared a candid reaction to the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hand Daniel Jones the team’s starting quarterback role.
“You gotta respect the decision," Richardson said to reporters on Tuesday. "They feel like he’s a better fit for the team, a better fit for the outcome of us winning. You just gotta respect it and keep working. It doesn’t undermine any of the other work I’ve been putting in. It doesn’t say that I haven’t improved. I’m proud of the improvement I’ve made.”
The Colts selected Richardson at No. 4 in 2023, but the former Florida quarterback has struggled with consistency.
However, being retained could be considered a sign that the franchise still sees the value he can offer to the team.
"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension