“I’d never disrespect the guys”: Micah Parsons breaks silence after facing heat over training table drama during preseason Week 3

It seems we have more clarity about the Micah Parsons viral video on Friday. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker who is in a contract dispute with club owner Jerry Jones was seen lying down on the training table yesterday when his team was playing their final preseason game of the year against the Atlanta Falcons, painting him in a begative light. The suggestion was that the four-time Pro Bowler was lying there throughout the game.However, WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie said in a tweet Friday that:“In the interest of clarity (and fairness) - Micah Parsons was not laying on the training table all night. In fact, that was only a relatively short portion of the evening.”That was music to the ears of Parsons, who responded by saying:“I actually appreciate this.”“The way media shapes perception and narratives is wild—and if he hadn’t said anything, everyone would’ve just run with it. I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives.”Unfortunately for Parsons, every move he makes these days is talked about and scrutinized as the league’s former Defensive Rookie of the Year is holding his ground about a contract extension with the team.During Friday’s game, there was a report that an Atlanta Falcons fan called out Parsons to join his favourite team. It added that the former Penn State linebacker flashed a phone gesture to that person, suggesting that the Falcons give him a call. Parsons has become the cornerstone of the Cowboys’ defense, making at least a dozen sacks in each of his NFL campaigns to date.He has one year left on his rookie contract, though it doesn’t seem like he’s interested in playing that out, given the trade reuqest made earlier this month. The Cowboys won the game 31-13.Parsons’ negotiations are getting personalWhile many of his teammates seem optimistic Parsons will eventually return, there doesn’t appear to be much progress being made on that front. Jerry Jones had previously blamed Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, for failing to negotiate, claiming that he rejected a “lucrative” offer.There was even a rumour that Mulugheta told Jones to:“Shove the contract up you’re a**.”However, NFL insider Ryan Clark and Mulugheta both denied that. While both sides seem far apart from getting a deal done, it looks like the Cowboys’ owner may be trying to appeal to Parsons’ mother for a little help in this matter. Jones and Sherese were spotted talking to one another at AT&amp;T Stadium during Friday’s game.The Cowboys open the regular season on September 4 when they travel to Lincoln Financial Field for a date with the Philadelphia Eagles.