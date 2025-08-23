  • home icon
  "I'd never disrespect the guys": Micah Parsons breaks silence after facing heat over training table drama during preseason Week 3

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 23, 2025 14:46 GMT
It seems we have more clarity about the Micah Parsons viral video on Friday. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker who is in a contract dispute with club owner Jerry Jones was seen lying down on the training table yesterday when his team was playing their final preseason game of the year against the Atlanta Falcons, painting him in a begative light. The suggestion was that the four-time Pro Bowler was lying there throughout the game.

However, WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie said in a tweet Friday that:

“In the interest of clarity (and fairness) - Micah Parsons was not laying on the training table all night. In fact, that was only a relatively short portion of the evening.”

That was music to the ears of Parsons, who responded by saying:

“I actually appreciate this.”
“The way media shapes perception and narratives is wild—and if he hadn’t said anything, everyone would’ve just run with it. I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives.”
Unfortunately for Parsons, every move he makes these days is talked about and scrutinized as the league’s former Defensive Rookie of the Year is holding his ground about a contract extension with the team.

During Friday’s game, there was a report that an Atlanta Falcons fan called out Parsons to join his favourite team. It added that the former Penn State linebacker flashed a phone gesture to that person, suggesting that the Falcons give him a call. Parsons has become the cornerstone of the Cowboys’ defense, making at least a dozen sacks in each of his NFL campaigns to date.

He has one year left on his rookie contract, though it doesn’t seem like he’s interested in playing that out, given the trade reuqest made earlier this month. The Cowboys won the game 31-13.

Parsons’ negotiations are getting personal

While many of his teammates seem optimistic Parsons will eventually return, there doesn’t appear to be much progress being made on that front. Jerry Jones had previously blamed Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, for failing to negotiate, claiming that he rejected a “lucrative” offer.

There was even a rumour that Mulugheta told Jones to:

“Shove the contract up you’re a**.”

However, NFL insider Ryan Clark and Mulugheta both denied that. While both sides seem far apart from getting a deal done, it looks like the Cowboys’ owner may be trying to appeal to Parsons’ mother for a little help in this matter. Jones and Sherese were spotted talking to one another at AT&T Stadium during Friday’s game.

The Cowboys open the regular season on September 4 when they travel to Lincoln Financial Field for a date with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Joel Lefevre
