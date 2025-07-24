"I have Dak for a whole season": CeeDee Lamb sets out to prove he's a "dominant receiver"

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb is on a mission to remind everyone that he is still one of the league's most dominant wide receivers. Following the Cowboys' second minicamp, Lamb sent a stern warning while also giving Dak Prescott his flowers.In each of the past three seasons, Lamb has surpassed 100 receptions and 1,000 yards. The wide receiver is hoping to do the same in the upcoming NFL season. And judging by the plays he's been making this offseason, it looks like Lamb is not all talk.The 26-year-old took center stage while speaking to the media, following the team's second training camp on Wednesday.&quot;I feel like the league knows what happens when I'm healthy and I have Dak for a whole season,&quot; Lamb said. &quot;But, if you don't, I will happily show you what it's going to be like this year, honestly. I'm a dominant receiver. I don't like to speak highly of myself, but I can't wait to show you guys.&quot;Last season, Lamb played 15 out of 17 games. He missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury. Despite the setback, he accumulated 1,194 yards on 101 receptions and scored six touchdowns.CeeDee Lamb opened up about his contract drama with Cowboys last seasonThe Cowboys offered CeeDee Lamb a lucrative $136 million four-year deal in August. However, the road to signing the contract was not smooth. The star WR did not attend the OTAs, minicamps and training camps last year. He was basically M.I.A. for most of the preseason.Earlier this month, Lamb opened up about the contract drama in a video he uploaded on his YouTube channel. The Cowboys' WR1 said:&quot;It was the worst. It was the worst ever, do you hear me? Like, for those who know me, they know how serious I take this football stuff. You know what I'm saying? Like, with everything in me. I put pride, body, mind, soul, everything I’ve got, into winning and the result of it, and obviously the preparation that goes into it.&quot;For me to miss out on the right preparation with my team, my quarterback, my guys, just building those bonds off the field ... I missed out on that. And I’d be a fool if I said every day here in Miami, granted, the weather was nice, just as well as it is in LA or Oxnard, it wasn’t nearly as fulfilling as it would be if I was with my guys.&quot;CeeDee Lamb is determined to prove that he is worth every dollar. It will be interesting to see if he keeps his 100 receptions and 1000 receiving yards streak alive in the upcoming NFL season.