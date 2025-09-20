  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “I definitely don’t want to jeopardize anything”: Saquon Barkley hesitant about Tom Brady’s Saudi Arabia flag football invite

“I definitely don’t want to jeopardize anything”: Saquon Barkley hesitant about Tom Brady’s Saudi Arabia flag football invite

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 20, 2025 15:13 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Saquon Barkley is expressing a slight hesitancy about participating in an upcoming flag football event. He was one of numerous active NFL players listed as participants for a flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia. The event will be headlined by former Super Bowl champion and current analyst Tom Brady, who will make a briefly unretire to take part.

Ad

While he’s excited about the opportunity to play, he realizes he has employers at the Philadelphia Eagles who pay him a lot of money to stay healthy.

“I think it’s a cool experience, cool event. I need to make sure it’s OK with Howie (Roseman) and Nick (Sirianni), (Jeffrey) Lurie — because I definitely don’t want to jeopardize anything.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Technically speaking, any NFL team with active players participating in the flag football event have the contractual right to shut down other football activities. Essentially, it means, as Barkley previously mentioned, that it’s in the hands of the Eagles staff whether he can go or not.

“I’ve been all about growing the game, growing the brand of the game, so if that does come into play, I’m super excited about that,” Barkley added.
Ad

Flag football has generated considerable interest from NFL players past and present since it was announced as an Olympic sport for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Among the other invitees are Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Maxx Crosby, Rob Gronkowski, Sauce Gardner, Myles Garrett, Brock Bowers, and Tyreek Hill.

NFL rules regarding the flag football event

The NFL does not sanction the March flag football event, but it has sent some friendly reminders to those who may participate.

Ad
“If an NFL Player sustains an injury while participating in the Event, he is not entitled to any injury protection or any other rights related to that injury under his NFL Player Contract (‘Contract’) or the Collective Bargaining Agreement, “reads the memo.

That alone may be enough to discourage some NFL owners from sending their star players to Saudi Arabia. While you won’t take heavy hits in flag football, they may hurt their thighs, hamstrings or suffer other knocks, aiming to avoid your flag being pulled.

Ad

Additionally, the league states that there will be no roster relief or measures taken to mitigate the loss of a player to their club. So the question becomes, are teams like the Eagles sure their players won’t suffer any serious injuries? There are some big players taking part who, if injured, would be a big blow to their NFL teams. That, in turn, would hurt the investment owners have made in them.

So far, the Dallas Cowboys are the only team to give their go-ahead, allowing CeeDee Lamb to partake in the competition.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joel Lefevre
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications