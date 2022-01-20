"I definitely got a lot of desire" - Melvin Ingram keeps the door open for Chiefs return

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram was traded to the team from the Pittsburgh Steelers just before the trade deadline. He did not see many defensive snaps during his time in Pittsburgh but has been given a better opportunity with the Chiefs.

After defeating his former team this past weekend in the Wild Card round, Melvin Ingram was asked about his future. Currently on a one-year deal, the defensive end will once again become a free agent for the second consecutive offseason.

Ingram said earlier this week while speaking to the media that he is focused on helping the Kansas City Chiefs continue their playoff run. However, he did allude to wanting to remain in Kansas City for the foreseeable future, but was weary of looking too far ahead.

“I definitely got a lot of desire, but that’s looking too far ahead in the future. I ain’t never been a person to look far into the future. I’m just focused on the task we got at hand right now, and that’s trying to win another playoff game.”-DE Melvin Ingram on his future and the Chiefs' playoff run

Melvin Ingram saw uptick in production after trade to Chiefs

Defensive end Melvin Ingram was seen as a good addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, which had several promising young players that Ingram could show the ropes to. However, both Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt ended up having career-years in 2020, resulting in Ingram starting just one game before the mid-season trade deadline.

Just before the deadline, Melvin Ingram was inactive for the Steelers due to an injury, but there was also speculation that he wanted out of Pittsburgh. Although Ingram denied those allegations, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin came out and said that was exactly the case.

Since joining the Chiefs, the edge rusher has seemed to fit right into Steve Spagnuolo's defensive scheme and has been as physical as ever. Melvin Ingram's run defense skills have been among the best on the Chiefs defensive line. His arrival has also allowed for Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones to move back inside, which gives him the opportunity to be a greater presence on the defense.

The Chiefs now look forward to this weekend's divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills. A rematch from Week 5 of the regular season when the Bills put up a strong 38-20 outing over the Chiefs on a rainy night in Kansas City.

Overall, the Chiefs have been a different team since their slow 3-4 start to the season. The defense in particular has played better and it should be a tough battle between two strong teams who both want to go deep into the postseason.

If the Chiefs continue to win and find themselves on their third straight trip to the Super Bowl, Ingram may not have to worry about another extended free agency period and instead could see his wish of staying in Kansas City come true.

