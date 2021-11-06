“I never felt like a hostage" - Melvin Ingram reacts to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's comments after Chiefs move

Linebacker Melvin Ingram became a free agent this past offseason after nine seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ingram then signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, hoping to perform well this season and get a big contract in 2022. But things didn't go as he envisaged. The veteran has struggled to make an impact and has primarily been surplus to requirements.

Ingram missed Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 with a groin injury amid speculation that he wanted a trade out of Pittsburgh. The Steelers traded Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs this week, hoping he will get extended playing time.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs We have acquired DE Melvin Ingram in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. We have acquired DE Melvin Ingram in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. https://t.co/lUrqOez6KJ

Melvin Ingram reacts to former head coach's comments about his departure

Last week, linebacker Melvin Ingram let the Pittsburgh Steelers know that he wanted a trade due to a lack of playing time. Ingram started just one game for the Steelers this season and had one sack and six tackles. Ingram was blocked in on the depth chart behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Ingram then had a groin injury that kept him out of Sunday afternoon's divisional game against the Cleveland Browns.

After Ingram was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the situation. Tomlin, in his usual tone about Steelers issues, said:

“Just didn’t work out the way we envisioned”

He then added:

"It’s better to have volunteers than it is to have hostages”

Tomlin's comments may have been directed at a few former Steelers players, including running back Le'Veon Bell. In reality, the Steelers were trying to build depth and prepare their defense, but things didn't work out as planned. Thankfully for the Steelers, the defense has lived up to expectations.

Melvin Ingram spoke to the media for the first time since joining the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday afternoon. Ingram was asked about his now-former head coach's comments and he seemed to disagree with what Tomlin has said about his departure:

“I never felt like a hostage. I don’t know what he means. The situation was kind of different. I don’t want to tell a lie. It was kind of different. It wasn’t what I thought it was going to be. It was a dope situation. I respect all those guys. I respect coach Tomlin, all the coaches. I respect all the players. It was definitely a blessing to be with those guys.”

Melvin Ingram wouldn't elaborate on what was different and unexpected with the Pittsburgh Steelers but wanted to move on to this new chapter with the Chiefs.

Ingram, who is expected to make his debut with the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, worked out for the team while still a free agent. But then signed with the Steelers afterward.

