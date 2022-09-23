"I would definitely be interested" - Sean Payton confirms he's eyeing job in NFL

Sean Payton surprised many last season when he announced that he would be stepping away as head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Payton is now working as an NFL analyst on FOX's Sunday NFL Kickoff show.

However, in a recent interview with the New Orleans.Football Podcast, the former head coach said that he would return if he was offered a good coaching opportunity.

“If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested. And there’s no utopia, if you will, when it comes to teams, but if I felt like it was the right situation, I would have an interest in that. That all being said, that could come in a year, that could come in two years.”

He went on to say that while he would be open to a return, he wouldn't rush it and that it could come within a year or even two years. He even said that the team would need to have good ownership, front office and team culture.

“There’s a handful of teams that aren’t, and those teams, regardless of what takes place, they can win on Sunday, but they have trouble winning long term.”

He also said that while some teams are capable of winning, he would rather coach a team that doesn't have trouble winning long term.

Sean Payton says he got FOMO during last week's Bucs v Saints matchup

While Sean Payton seems content with his new position as an analyst, he said that he does miss coaching. Despite stating that he would need to be offered the "right" job, he went on to say on The Herd with Colin Cowherd that he did have a case of "FOMO" (fear of mossing out) on Sunday.

“This past weekend’s game vs. Tampa was the first time I had a version of FOMO. I was jealous of everyone that was there, including random Bruce Arians on the sideline."

This past weekend's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Super Dome led him to those feelings. Seeing the fight between Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore caused him to be jealous. He said that he was even jealous of former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, who was standing on the sidelines.

With teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers being in uncomfortable situations with their head coaches, Payton might find himself back in the league sooner rather than later.

