“I would definitely watch him” - Ex-Colts CB urges Tyreek Hill to race Noah Lyles after Dolphins WR’s blazing 10.15s 100m dash

The Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill has long wanted to race Noah Lyles, but their showdown will have to wait. Darius Butler is one person who would love to see it eventually happen.

The former Indianapolis Colts cornerback, who played with Tom Brady in Foxboro for the first two seasons of his career, said on Thursday's episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show:

"I will say Tyreek Hill is our fastest. He'll be the best representative for a long time. So if he goes out there and smokes (Noah Lyles), that will put the conversation to rest forever... I would definitely watch him if it ever happens."

Hill intensified the rivalry during the Last Chance Sprint Series in Sherman Oaks, California, beating 90 other sprinters with a personal-best 10.15s 100-m dash. After the race, he proudly flashed a piece of paper that read "NOAH COULD NEVER":

Speaking at Stagwell's Sport Beach at Cannes Lions on Monday, however, Lyles revealed that his tussle with Hill was supposed to occur the weekend at Times Square in New York, only for it to be canceled because of "complications" and "personal reasons":

“We were gonna have a big event... and everything, we were gonna have all the billboards for the event, it was going to be a lot of fun.”

He continued:

“A lot of people didn’t believe it to be true. They thought it was just, ‘Oh, this is just them talking online.’ ...It’s like, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll take care of this. I know what to do. And it’s not going to look to the point where it’s staged. It’s going to look right on the money, trust me.’”

Cam Newton dismisses Tyreek Hill's chances against Noah Lyles

Earlier this month, Cam Newton interviewed Noah Lyles on how a potential race with Tyreek would go. The Olympic sprinter did not hold back, predicting an easy victory over the eight-time Pro Bowler:

"If Tyreek is your best guy, come on, I'll whoop you real quick, I'll show you, it’d be over in the first five meters, probably first three steps…”

On Thursday's episode of his "4th & 1 podcast," the former NFL MVP concurred with that notion (from 02:50 in the video below):

"You got a 10.1, which was impressive. But if you ask me, 'Can he beat Noah?' No. Especially when the numbers say that Noah ran a 9.7."

However, he also opined that a loss in said race would spell the end of Lyles' career, given its implications.

