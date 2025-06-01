“I’ll whoop you real quick”: Noah Lyles gets 100% real on how early he can defeat Tyreek Hill in a race

Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles have been teasing fans with a one-on-one race for a while, but nothing has materialized on either end. The Miami Dolphins star and the sprinter have barked at each other, but nobody has set a date for their meeting.

While Hill maintains that he's training for this highly anticipated matchup, Lyles remains confident that he'll come out victorious.

On Cam Newton's "Funky Friday" podcast, the Olympic gold medalist sent a clear message to the wide receiver, describing how easily he can beat his opponent.

"You can't really fathom that until you see it in person, and if we go for the Olympics, it's like what's next," Lyles said (8:25). "All right, give me your best guy. If Tyreek is your best guy, come on, I'll whoop you real quick, I'll show you, it’d be over in the first five meters, probably first three steps…”

This beef started in 2024 when Lyles questioned NBA players and teams calling themselves "world champions" when they didn't compete in a World Cup or another international competition.

Lyles initially apologized for his comments, but Tyreek Hill aimed jabs at him and challenged him to a race. A lot has happened since that moment. Hill and the Miami Dolphins aren't on the best of terms and the exit rumors become louder.

As for Lyles, he represented the country in the 2024 Olympics, becoming a world champion and a gold medalist.

Tyreek Hill says he's still training to race Noah Lyles, Mike McDaniel has no idea about it

On Wednesday, Tyreek Hill told reporters that he's still training to eventually race Noah Lyles. He revealed he'd travel to California after the Dolphins' mandatory OTAs and offseason program ends on June 12 to race some people and get in shape for a future clash with Lyles.

“Actually I’ve got a race June 13, I’m doing like a little trial race so I can get in shape for that,” Hill said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Mike McDaniel was asked about his wide receiver's plans and admitted that he wasn't aware of the idea, but wanted Hill to keep training.

“I have no idea, nor do I care. First, theoretically, if people are competing and it’s helping their training — as long as he doesn’t train to be a sprinter and he’s running routes while he’s doing it, that’s cool," McDaniel said.

It's unclear if the race is still on the table, but the main characters aren't ruling anything out.

