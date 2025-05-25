"I didn't like him": Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson garners lukewarm criticism from Greg Cosell

Kaleb Johnson was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. He's joining a team with a strong presence in the backfield. He could replace Najee Harris and create a solid tandem with Jaylen Warren.

But veteran analyst Greg Cossell isn't buying the hype around Johnson. In a clip of the "Russ Tucker Podcast" shared on Saturday, Cosell explained that he's not fond of Johnson, admitting he might be wrong in his initial assessment.

"I thought he was a little bit of a paint-by-number zone runner," Cosell said. "I mean, I think that if it's blocked, well, and you know, it was almost all zone at Iowa, you know, that was what they ran, that if it's blocked, well, he sees it, he hits it.

"He's a big guy. He's not purely explosive. I don't think he ran to his size. I didn't like all I can say is, I didn't like him as much as some teams did, clearly, as much as the Steelers did. You know I would never use the term reachebecause I'm not going to sit here and say I knew more than all the Steelers, scouts, and personnel people."

He added:

"I would never talk like that. I have too much respect for people in the business. All I can say is I didn't like him as much as where he was drafted, but that's okay, I could certainly be wrong."

Kaleb Johnson played 35 games with the Hawkeyes, finishing his tenure at Iowa with 24 carries for 1,537 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. He's also a solid option in the air, just like Warren, posting 22 receptions for 188 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in his junior season.

Kaleb Johnson compares himself with Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook

Kaleb Johnson is yet to make his NFL debut, but he's already boasting confidence in his ability. The rookie running back, drafted with the No. 83 pick, described himself as a hybrid between Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry and four-time Pro-Bowler Dalvin Cook. He feels he's a versatile running back. His numbers back that claim, but he needs to prove it on the field.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting to hear from Aaron Rodgers, their No. 1 target at quarterback this offseason. Having the right guy under center can also help or hurt Johnson's transition from college to the pros.

