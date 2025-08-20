  • home icon
  • “I don’t have the balls”- Jerry Jones' timid confession about Rams’ gamble on Matthew Stafford exposes why Cowboys are stuck with Dak Prescott

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 20, 2025 21:19 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a knack for taking risks, earning him a reputation as “the Gamble.” But even for Jones, there are limits to the level of risk he can take on. The Los Angeles Rams' trade with the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford, for instance, was the kind of risk he couldn’t take.

Jones admitted this in the new Netflix docuseries on him and the Dallas Cowboys, “America’s Team: The Gamblers and His Cowboys.” Jones was having a discussion with Rams president Kevin Demoff in a clip shared on X by The Athletic’s Jon Machota on Tuesday. He told the Rams president:

“I don’t have the balls to put it all out there the way y’all did on that quarterback. I won’t do that.”
This reluctance to go all out for a risk like this might explain why the Cowboys have been stuck with quarterback Dak Prescott.

However, in fairness to Jones, the Rams’ trade for Stafford was a risk many would consider unreasonable. It was 2021, and Stafford had been in the league for well over 10 years. Many would be past their prime by then. However, trading for Stafford wasn’t the real issue, but what the Rams traded with.

The Rams gave up Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, and two first-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts to land Stafford. The trade looked lopsided at first glance. However, in hindsight, the trade turned out to be a bargain for the Rams. The quarterback led the Rams to victory in the Super Bowl on their home field.

The risk at the foundation of Jerry Jones’ Cowboy empire

Jerry Jones’ reputation as a gambler is not baseless. Following his $140 million purchase of the Cowboys in 1989, he overhauled the team’s existing structure. First, he fired the only coach the Cowboys had known until that point, Tom Landry, to bring in his college teammate Jimmy Johnson.

It was Johnson’s first coaching job outside college, and there were doubts about his ability to lead a decent campaign in the NFL. However, doubts didn’t last long as he led the team to consecutive Super Bowl championships in 1992 and 1993. Jerry Jones took the gamble, and Johnson became the first coach to win both a college football national championship and a Super Bowl.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
