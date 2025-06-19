“I don’t believe in classless fighting” - Jets' $13,087,443 star drops strong take on Caitlin Clark scuffle during Fever-Sun melee

On June 17, Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark and her teammates were involved in a situation with opposing members of the Connecticut Sun. During the play, Clark was poked in the eye and face area by a member of the Sun, something that caused Clark to react and look at the individual who had just fouled her.

When the situation escalated and both individuals pushed each other, Clark was body checked to the ground by another member of the Sun, something that created a major fight between multiple players on each team.

Since then, fans and analysts have discussed the situation and given their opinion on the topic. Some have highlighted how Clark was unnecessarily checked to the ground while others have pointed out how it is a teammates role to come to the defense of their players.

New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson appears to be on the latter side of the argument and made this clear in a social media post to X on June 18. Johnson outlined how he believes that it is extremely important to come to the defense of your teammates and something that shows that your team has a "championship culture".

"I’m a disciplined player, at least I believe I am, and I would’ve risked immediate ejection retaliating to protect my teammate and the brotherhood we’ve built. You’ll play way harder for the man (woman) next to you knowing he (she) literally fought and stood up for you. I don’t believe in classless fighting during competition, but people need to understand, you go after one of us you’ll get all of us. It’s important for having a championship culture, or at least I believe it is anyway." Johnson said.

Caitlin Clark 2024 stats

Clark was originally selected in the first round, No. 1 overall by the Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She has become a sensation since entering the league, bringing her unique three point shooting skills and style of play to the WNBA. Furthermore, Clark has been one of the major contributors to the WNBA's exponential growth over the past few seasons.

On May 26, the Fever announced that Clark would miss some time due to a quad injury, something that has forced her to only play in six out of the Fever's 11 games so far this season.

During those games though, Clark has been extremely productive once again, averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game for the Fever.

