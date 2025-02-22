“I don’t care": Lions' Aidan Hutchinson shrugs off loss of Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson

Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions will start a new era with two different coordinators after their offensive and defensive leaders left to take head-coaching roles elsewhere. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn joined the New York Jets, and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson stayed in the NFC North, becoming the Chicago Bears' new head coach.

Ad

Although several fans and presumably players felt these losses, Hutchinson isn't focused on that. With John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard joining the team as offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively, they're ready to build on a remarkable 2024 season.

When asked about the coaching changes the Lions faced after their campaign came to an abrupt end against underdogs Washington Commanders in the 2024 divisional round, Hutchinson had a blunt response, saying the team was only worried about one coach staying. During an appearance on "The Squeeze" podcast, Hutchinson said:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don’t care who they bring." Hutchinson said. "Obviously keeping Dan (Campbell) there is what we all want. But coordinators, position coaches, it doesn’t matter. As long as we have the right guys in the locker room and those foundation guys on offense and on defense, you can roll anyone in there to call the plays."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"At the end of the day, it’s going to be the playmakers who are making those plays on Sundays. As long as we keep our core group and keep everyone there, we’re going to stay in this window of winning.”

Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson proved to be valuable contributors to Detroit, as the team enjoyed their most successful season to date despite their early and shocking playoff elimination. They're expected to make an impact on their new teams while many wonder how the Lions will fare with Sheppard and Morton taking over.

Ad

Aidan Hutchinson makes telling comments about conversation with Myles Garrett

Aidan Hutchinson made headlines on Thursday after revealing his conversation with Myles Garrett. The defensive end requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns during Super Bowl week, but his future remains uncertain.

Hutchinson revealed in an episode aired on Feb. 19 that he discussed the idea of Garrett joining the Lions.

“We were just talking about what could be.”

Myles Garrett stated that his desire to win a Super Bowl outweighs playing his entire career in Cleveland. The Lions, considered Super Bowl contenders, could be a potential destination. The next few weeks will be crucial for the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.