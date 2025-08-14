“I don’t discriminate from age': Sam Hartman shows quick wit after fan’s mom sends bold message to Commanders QB 

Sam Hartman had an interesting conversation with a fan. After a practice session with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, the quarterback headed to the sidelines to sign a few autographs.During this moment, one fan requested Hartman to greet her mom, who thought the rookie was &quot;super hot.&quot; The ex-Notre Dame quarterback smiled at the request before showing off his quick wit with a response.&quot;Sam, would you mind saying hi to my mom Susan? She thinks you're super hot,&quot; the fan said.&quot;Susan, I don't discriminate from age, but I appreciate your support,&quot; Hartman responded.The clip went viral on social media and garnered 2.4 million views on X/Twitter. Hartman has often been the center of attention because of his looks since his collegiate days with Wake Forest and Notre Dame.After declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, the quarterback went undrafted before the Commanders signed him as an undrafted free agent. However, he was waived by the team in August 2024 and joined the practice squad.Hartman was brought back to the active roster a month later after their backup, Marcus Mariota, suffered an injury. In January, he signed a future contract with the team after seeing no playing time during the 2024 season.At the collegiate level, Hartman played five seasons for Wake Forest and tallied 12,967 yards and 110 passing TDs. During his 2023 campaign with Notre Dame, he recorded 2,689 yards and 24 passing TDs while leading the team to a 10-3 campaign.How did Sam Hartman perform during Commanders' preseason opener against Patriots?The Commanders already have Jayden Daniels as their starting quarterback after acquiring him in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Thus, it is highly unlikely that Hartman will see playing time on the field unless Daniels injures himself.Despite this, he saw playing time during the team's preseason opener against the New England Patriots. Hartman put up an underwhelming performance, completing nine of the 19 passes he attempted for 64 passing yards. He shared playing time with Josh Johnson, who put up 173 yards and one passing TD while the Commanders lost 48-18.Dan Quinn and his team take on the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens next in preseason before kicking off their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 showdown against the New York Giants. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept. 7 at Northwest Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET.