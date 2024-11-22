“I don’t kiss and tell” - Antonio Brown makes feelings clear on 2022 controversy with Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Antonio Brown might never play in the NFL again, however, the former wide receiver continues to remain relevant, even considering himself an entertainer. That being said, Brown's bizarre social media posts have been the talk of the town. This includes ex-teammate Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, Brady's ex-wife.

Brown posted a short clip of himself with Bundchen in 2022, with the tweet leading to controversy.

While on the podcast Caresha Please (by REVOLT) on Thursday, Brown spoke about the 2022 tweet.

"I was just being an entertainer. Just enjoying the moment," Brown said. [5:38 mark].

He explained that his intention was to 'make light' of people who didn't do right by him.

“I just showed a little image of her being on me after we won the Super Bowl. I was just making light of people not doing me right, just getting back at them. But I don’t kiss and tell you know.”

Why did Tom Brady and Antonio Brown fall out?

In 2021, Antonio Brown, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady was the one who brought Brown onto the team, but their relationship fell apart after the 2021 Super Bowl.

Speaking on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast in 2023, Brown revealed what strained his relationship with Brady.

"After we get the ring in [2020], the next year, I'm the last guy that signed," Brown said. "My agent, Ed Wasielewski, is getting called, cursed out by Tom Brady over 'Why is he pushing back for the contract for scraps?'

"Imagine if you heard that, the same guy that brought you in to win a ring, the same agent he told you to hook up with to get the deal, is now telling me, the guy's calling him ... cursing him out about scraps of a contract."

While on the "ROVOLT" podcast, Brown also accused Brady of never having his back. According to Antonio Brown, Brady recruited him and then 'dumped him'. Tom Brady hasn't responded to Brown's statements yet.

