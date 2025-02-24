"I don’t like throwing up" - Eagles CB Darius Slay explains why he stays alcohol-free

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay explained that his choice to go sober was based on practical reasons and not moral or religious.

Slay, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive back who helped guide the Eagles to the win in the 2025 Super Bowl, has played in the NFL for 12 seasons. He has been with Philadelphia for five seasons following seven years with the Detroit Lions.

On Wednesday's appearance on the "St. Brown Brothers" podcast, Slay addressed inquiries about his alcohol-free life.

"Never, no," Slay said (24:07). "Not at my wedding, nothing. I mean, I just never had a reason to. The only thing I see people do is get drunk. All I hear is they throw up—I don't like throwing up. They feel sick, they get hangovers, and everything else they talk about is just, you know, supposed to make things better."

Slay is playing a position where players generally decline in the 30s, but at 35 years old, he has continued to perform at an elite level. He limited quarterbacks to an 81.9 passer rating in 2024 and graded out well overall at 73.3 by Pro Football Focus.

Darius Slay talks about his mindset moving forward

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Darius Slay's future with the Eagles is unclear despite having a year left on his contract.

"I'm not going to just keep playing," Slay said in July, via NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro. "I'm going to let these young guys eat. That's what I'm here for, to make sure these guys get there. And when my time is up, it's up."

Per Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com, Philadelphia could let Slay go despite his ongoing high-level performance. It would be a shock from a financial perspective, as cutting or trading him before June 1 would reduce the Eagles' cap space while generating $22.71 million in dead money.

Only 11 days after Philadelphia's 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Slay was presented with the key to his hometown of Brunswick, Georgia. In the celebration, which featured a parade from Howard Coffin Park to City Hall, Slay displayed emotion.

"I got real emotional," Slay said on Feb. 20. "I really don't cry like that. Takes a lot for me to cry. And just seeing that, reflecting on a lot of my past and seeing where I'm at today is something to shed some tears for."

The Eagles might look at Isaiah Rodgers, who played decently in a limited role last season. Rodgers graded as PFF's 24th-best cornerback out of 116 qualified CBs, one position below Slay but on fewer snaps.

