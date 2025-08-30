  • home icon
"I don’t do too much talking": Kenny Clark gets candid about joining Cowboys after being traded by Packers

By Arnold
Modified Aug 30, 2025 09:22 GMT
NFL: OCT 27 Packers at Jaguars - Source: Getty
Kenny Clark gets candid about joining Cowboys after being traded by Packers - Source: Getty

Kenny Clark was traded to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, along with two first-round picks, for Micah Parsons, who joined the Green Bay Packers. While most of the attention has been around four-time Pro Bowler Parsons joining the Packers, Clark has opened up about his desire to play in Dallas.

On Friday, Clark said he wants his football to do most of his talking.

"Just watch the film," Clark said via Jon Machota of "The Athletic" and Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris. “I don't do too much talking. My game speaks for itself. How anybody else feels or whatever the case may be, that’s not my concern. I’m here to play football and be a dawg. That’s what I do.”
Clark also sent a strong message to the Cowboys' fanbase.

“You’re getting a football player," Clark said. "You’re getting a dawg, a guy that’s gonna give everything. I love football. I’m no nonsense, I just wanna play football. It’s what I do.”
Clark also said that he can operate as a nose tackle or 3-tech if the Cowboys need him to play in different positions. The new Dallas DT also said he is no longer dealing with a toe injury after undergoing surgery in January.

Moreover, Clark is eager to play in the Cowboys' Week 1 game against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Thursday.

A look at Kenny Clark's nine-year career with the Packers ahead of first year with Cowboys

NFL: Former Green Bay Packers DT Kenny Clark - Source: Imagn
NFL: Former Green Bay Packers DT Kenny Clark - Source: Imagn

The Packers selected Kenny Clark with the No. 27 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. The defensive tackle posted 417 tackles, 35.0 sacks, 12 passes defended, seven forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries in 140 regular-season games during his nine years at Green Bay.

Clark earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019, 2021 and 2023. He is now expected to play a critical role for the Cowboys in the upcoming 2025 season.

The Cowboys want to end their 29-year wait for a Super Bowl victory, and Clark will have to be at his best for the team to achieve success.

