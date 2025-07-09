"I don’t need to know exactly just what I got": Stefon Diggs speaks out on adjusting to Patriots' Josh McDaniels offense

Stefon Diggs is embracing a meticulous approach as he prepares for his first season in Foxborough.
The veteran wide receiver has shifted his focus to absorbing the nuances of his team's offense under Patriots returning coordinator Josh McDaniels. He is recovering from an ACL tear that cut short his 2024 campaign in Houston.
Diggs understands the urgency of this chapter. His arrival in New England came via a three-year $56 million contract. The Patriots’ belief is that he can still anchor an aerial attack despite his recent injury. Entering his 11th year in the league, the four-time Pro Bowler isn’t leaving any detail to chance.
In a YouTube video on Tuesday, Diggs walked viewers through how he studies the system’s route combinations and defensive recognition. Rather than memorizing only his specific role on a play, he wants to internalize how every piece fits together.
"I don't need to know exactly what I got," Diggs said, via his YouTube channel.
"I need to know what somebody to the right or to the left of me got. So what everybody got around me, how I'm gonna get open, or how I'm gonna get somebody else open, you know what I'm saying? In between two to three seconds. When you break the huddle, I'm start looking at the contour defense."
He referred to defensive alignments as “contour defense,” highlighting his preference for visualizing coverage as a shape rather than a label. It’s a method he hopes will accelerate his adjustment to McDaniels’ system before training camp begins.
Stefon Diggs calls Patriots stint his last opportunity
Beyond the playbook, Stefon Diggs acknowledged that this opportunity feels like a defining moment. Reflecting on his early years as a late-round draft pick fighting for recognition, he emphasized that nothing is promised at this stage of his career.
"I was a fifth-round draft pick," Diggs said on Tuesday, via his YouTube channel.
"I beat everybody out of a job. That's how I got my start. I got my opportunity, and I took advantage, and I got better each and every week. Now, I'm going into the new situation. I love that God gave me the opportunity again. ... There is no second chances with this [expletive]. You gotta take advantage of the right now."
His track record speaks for itself. He had six straight seasons over 1,000 receiving yards before his injury. However, returning to that production level will require more than familiarity with the playbook. Diggs has also been laying groundwork with rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who organized offseason throwing sessions to build rapport with his new receiving corps.
Maye, who watched Diggs on television growing up, admitted it was surreal to connect with him on the field, according to Athlon Sports. Along with teammates like Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Ja’Lynn Polk, they gathered for workouts designed to spark chemistry ahead of a critical season.
