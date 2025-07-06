NFL Insider reveals Drake Maye's team is banking on $6,700,000 rookie to snap 1,000-yard WR curse with Stefon Diggs playing mentor

Drake Maye is coming off of a solid rookie season in his first year with the New England Patriots. He recorded 2,276 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and ten interceptions across 13 games. He also ranked 17th among all NFL quarterbacks in QBR, according to ESPN.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently reported during an episode of SportsCenter that the Patriots are optimistic about what they have seen from their second-year quarterback so far this year. In fact, he explained that they believe he will take a step forward this season with improved weapons around him.

Fowler stated, via Bleacher Report:

"Now, everything is calm and collected, he looks composed. So, they are ready for a year-two jump. They feel like they have more around him now. The Patriots have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019. They're hoping that rookie Kyle Williams, who's been really impressive, can hit it off with Maye. They're hoping he can make a jump. Stefon Diggs, who's still coming back from that ACL, but he was a positive influence this spring, for sure."

The Patriots signed Stefon Diggs to a three-year contract worth $63.5 million during the 2025 NFL free agency period. They supplemented the move by also selecting Kyle Williams in the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie wide receiver is locked into a

While it may be unclear just exactly what they will get out of Diggs at this point in his career, considering his age and recent injuries, but the Patriots apparently believe in him as a potential mentor for Williams. They are reportedly hoping he can be their first 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman back when Tom Brady was still the quarterback.

Drake Maye's new weapons for Patriots in 2025 NFL season

Drake Maye

Drake Maye had the misfortune of playing with one of the worst groups of offensive weapons in the entire NFL during his rookie season with the New England Patriots last year. The franchise clearly recognized this alarming situation and made a legtitimate effort to improve here during the offseason.

They added two veteran wide receivers in Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins, while also using a third-round draft pick on Kyle Williams. They also drafted one of the top running back prospects in TreVeyon Henderson, who is expectd to challenge Rhamondre Stevenson for the starting role. The Patriots are hoping that with a new cast of weapons to work with, Drake Maye will take the next step forward in his development.

