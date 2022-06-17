“I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel” - NFL analyst calls 2023 into question after latest Deshaun Watson accusations

Deshaun Watson continues to insist that he’s innocent of any wrongdoing in the now twenty-six accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against him. It has now come out that Watson received massage therapy from sixty-six different women. Still, Watson claims everything was consensual and nothing illegal transpired.

In a press conference after a Cleveland Browns practice, Watson answered questions about the allegations. Watson was adamant about claiming he never hurt or assaulted anyone. In his corner is Tony Buzbee, a high-profile lawyer who is known for handling big cases.

In a recent episode of "Undisputed," co-host Shannon Sharpe commented on the troubled quarterback’s comments.

"Right now, we're going down a well. That's where I just don't understand the approach. I don't get it. I don't know. I don't see any light at the end of the tunnel. I would be one that would sit here right now and go, oh, my gosh, I'm shocked. He's actually going to play a football game in 2022. Like, I don't see how that's happening. As of right now, I don't. And where we sit right now, you know, to a point you made last week, and if we're going to go to court with all these things, I mean, I mean, I'm starting to wonder if 2023 is going to be affected. I mean, I really am."

Things do seem dire for Watson. It seems clear to most that the NFL could hand down some kind of punishment before the season starts. While some believe it could be no more than five or six games, others (such as Sharpe) think this could impact the entire 2022 season and possibly spill into the next year as well.

Watson continues to claim his innocence as more claims of sexual misconduct roll in

The argument from the defense claims that, while the massage sessions did go beyond mere back rubs, anything else performed was consensual and no extra money was exchanged. Therefore, no laws were broken. Whether or not this argument will hold up in court is doubtful, but Buzbee isn’t cheap, and he has a reputation for winning.

As for the Browns, without Watson or Baker Mayfield, fans may be cheering on third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has had quite a few starts with the Colts and the Dolphins.

Watson’s future is still unclear, but he's sticking to his claims of innocence.

