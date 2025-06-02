Caleb Williams is likely the player with the highest expectations entering the 2025 season. The Chicago Bears quarterback, first pick in the 2024 draft, had an up-and-down rookie season.
Williams will now be coached by Ben Johnson, who arrives after an excelling with the Detroit Lions. He was their offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2024, coaching one of the league's elite offenses during this period. With Williams and many new signings, the Bears are hoping for him to do the same in Chicago.
NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho, who works for Fox Sports, explained why he's not buying the quarterback's stock entering the year due to his inconsistency and his emotional reactions:
"I see you on the bench moaning. Why? And I don't know any other quarterback, outside Kyler Murray, who would display that type of body language. Shoutout to Caleb for identifying he needs to fix these issues, he said that within the last 48 hours. But trust is earned, I can't just give it to him."
Bears insider reports on Caleb Williams' progress during Bears OTAs
NFL fans are watching Bears in anticipation of how they'll perform after several additions in the offseason as even OTA practices are being strictly followed. Although it's still just the beginning of Ben Johnson's tenure, the reports of nice throws are coming from practices:
"I wouldn't say it was a great or bad day for Caleb Williams. He made some nice throws, connecting with DJ Moore on a few throws to the sideline. There was a few times maybe he held the ball or the defense had it covered down the field. They don't call sacks and let plays go in these drills."
Caleb had a disappointing rookie season, where Chicago lost 10 of the final 11 games and limped to a 5-12 record after a 4-2 start. The expectations would always be high for his status as a first pick and with Johnson's addition, the pressure has increased.
