“I don’t want to speak for anyone”: Dillon Gabriel makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders’ mute interview on Browns QB situation

Dillon Gabriel sidestepped controversy on Friday when asked about Shedeur Sanders’ viral “mute” media appearance. He chose to highlight team focus over personal drama.Gabriel earned the QB1 role after Flacco’s four-game slump had left the Browns searching for stability, while Sanders remains the third-string quarterback.Cleveland reporter Mary Kay Cabot asked Gabriel about Sanders’ now-viral “pantomime,” a moment when he mouthed silent answers to media questions following Gabriel’s promotion. Gabriel said:“For me, we’re a team. We do this as a unit. We can only control what we can control, and I don’t want to speak for anyone in particular.”Shedeur Sanders’ viral moment added to Cleveland’s quarterback drama just as the team prepared for its London matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.Dillon Gabriel stays measured as Shedeur Sanders faces criticismNFL: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions - Source: ImagnSince arriving in Cleveland, Dillon Gabriel has completed three of four passes for 19 yards and one touchdown across limited appearances this season. His only brush with media speculation came in August when a preseason remark about “entertainers and competitors” was misinterpreted as a jab at Sanders.Not everyone was amused by Shedeur Sanders’ latest move. Former linebacker Emmanuel Acho labeled the performance “immature” during a segment on Speakeasy.&quot;Shedeur’s response was what we do when our significant other says, ‘Hey, can you give me a second?,&quot; Acho said.In response, Shedeur’s siblings came to his defense. Deion Sanders Jr. wrote on X about people who “blend in” criticizing those who “stand out.” His sister joked that critics found fault whether her brother spoke or stayed silent.Gabriel now inherits a franchise long plagued by quarterback instability; the Browns have started 41 different passers since 1999, the most in the league. Flacco, now serving as backup, managed 815 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions through four games.ESPN analyst Louis Riddick noted that the rookie’s London start may serve as an audition.“They don’t want to go back to Joe Flacco,” Riddick said on Get Up.“If you’re Shedeur Sanders, you’re turning it up another level.”Coach Kevin Stefanski reaffirmed Wednesday that Sanders remains the No. 3 option but could see an opening if Dillon Gabriel falters.