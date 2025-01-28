"I feel bad for Brian Schottenheimer" - NFL analyst blames Cowboys GM Jerry Jones for vitriol against new HC

Brian Schottenheimer was introduced as the new Dallas Cowboys head coach on Monday, after much talk about Mike McCarthy's replacement. Since then, many have felt that the Cowboys should have appointed a big name from the league or college football to lead the franchise, rather than promote their offensive coordinator to head coach.

Amid the criticism around Schottenheimer, NFL analyst Mike Greenberg has pinned the blame on Cowboys general manager and owner Jerry Jones.

“I feel bad for Brian Schottenheimer," Greenberg said on ESPN's Get Up on Tuesday. "A man who was quite literally born into this as Marty’s son. All the questioning/vitriol is going to sound to him as though it’s aimed at him although really none of it is.

"There’s no way of knowing whether he’s going to be the greatest coach of all time, the worst coach of all time, or somewhere in between, where most people are. What it is, unquestionably, is Jerry doing what he has continued to do, which is put someone in a position who does not have any other options.”

The criticism that was aimed at Schottenheimer stemmed from the fact that he never had a head coaching job and spent most of his career as an assistant coach. Some even scrutinized his credentials as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator since he took the role three years ago.

Former Cowboys stars Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant also expressed their frustrations at Jones after Schottenheimer was appointed as the new Dallas coach.

The two hoped that Colorado HC Deion Sanders would be the man to lead the Cowboys following McCarthy's departure.

Jerry Jones says hiring of Brian Schottenheimer is a risk the Cowboys had to undergo

During Brian Schottenheimer's introductory press conference as the Cowboys coach, team owner Jerry Jones acknowledged the risk around his decision.

"I know I get my proverbial (expletive) kicked over needing people in my comfort zone. Without this thing being about me in any way, if you don’t think I can’t operate out of my comfort zone, you’re so wrong, it’s unbelievable," Jones said.

"This is as big a risk you can take, as big a risk as you can take – no head-coaching experience."

The Cowboys have not won the Super Bowl since 1996. It was also the last time that the team played in the Big Game. Since that Super Bowl-winning season, Dallas has not even made it to the NFC championship.

