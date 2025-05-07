"I feel disrespected” - Cowboys rookie Traeshon Holden reveals emotional toll of signing UDFA deal with Jerry Jones' team

Former Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden was signed to an undrafted free agency contract by the Dallas Cowboys following the 2025 NFL draft. It brought him back together with current Cowboys wide receivers coach Junior Adams, who previously coached Oregon's wide receivers.

Now, Holden wants to make the other teams in the league regret not selecting him throughout the seven-round draft. However, he will first need to show to the Cowboys that he can contribute in the NFL during the team's rookie minicamp, possibly using his "disappointment" from the draft as motivation.

Holden talked about some of the sadness he felt while watching other players' names announced at the draft as he went unpicked in a recent private interview with a DallasCowboys.com representative.

"I was hurt. That 24-hour rule, I was hurting. But now, I'm here, and I'm ready to make it happen," Holden said during the interview. "I'll do what I can to show everybody that I belong. Prove everybody wrong. Everybody. I'm coming for heads. That's it."

He also spoke about how he sees himself:

"I've always been the kind to just work hard in general, but it's just ... I feel disrespected. So now, it's time to make it happen," he said, as per All City DLLS.com.

Holden's deal with the Cowboys reportedly contains a $3,000 signing bonus in addition to no guaranteed money. However, the fact that he has been given the opportunity to play in the NFL with a franchise that is most likely the best fit for him is what matters most to him right now.

Traeshon Holden is happy to reunite with Junior Adams

Traeshon Holden was reportedly approached by several NFL teams to sign him as an undrafted free agent following the completion of the 2025 NFL draft. However, he chose to play under Junior Adams once more with the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams, a former wide receiver coach for the Oregon Ducks, was brought on board by the Cowboys this offseason to work with head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Holden and Adams worked side-by-side for two seasons at Oregon.

If the young wide receiver makes the 53-man roster or practice squad, they will have the opportunity to work together again in the NFL.

In the interview with DallasCowboys.com, Holden expressed his excitement about getting back together with Adams, who most certainly had a hand in the Cowboys' decision to sign him.

"I'm very excited. He told me if he got a chance to come get me, he was coming to get me," Holden said. "He knows he got a dawg, and I'm ready to make it happen."

Holden played the first two years of his collegiate career at Alabama, recording 46 receptions for 570 yards and seven touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. After transferring to Oregon in 2023, he immediately contributed to the team's passing offense, consistently receiving passes from quarterbacks Bo Nix in 2023 and Dillon Gabriel in 2024.

