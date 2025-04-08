"I feel the great energy that he brings" - Joe Milton III makes feelings known about Dak Prescott

Joe Milton III will join Dak Prescott in the Dallas Cowboys quarterback room in 2025. The Tennessee Volunteers product was acquired from the New England Patriots in the offseason and will likely slot into the QB2 role behind Prescott.

Ad

Milton III played just one game for the Patriots, and he'll now get the chance to improve his stock on America's team. According to NBC Sports, the dual threat quarterback made his first comments since joining Jerry Jones' side.

Milton III said this about Dak Prescott:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It’s great, he is a great person. This is my second time meeting him, so just being around him I feel the great energy that he brings and just willing and look forward to learn from him and really compete.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Dallas Cowboys are known for developing stellar quarterbacks. They had Troy Aikman in the 1990s, Tony Romo in the 2000s, and Prescott since 2016. The fan base will hope that Milton III can be another success story, especially if Prescott doesn't return to the same player following his 2024 season-ending hamstring injury.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What did Shady McCoy say about Joe Milton III?

NFL analyst and Philadelphia Eagles legend Shady McCoy is a fan of Joe Milton III. Speaking on "The Facility", McCoy said,

"Listen, if Dak Prescott has a postseason like he’s always had going into that next year. Dak, find a realtor. That's because Joe Milton got talent he can play.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The NFL is a rather unforgiving league, and the quarterback is the most important position on the Gridiron. It's important to remember that Prescott got the starting quarterback job due to Tony Romo's injury issues. The Mississippi State product ran with it, and the rest is history.

Prescott is recovering from a serious hamstring injury sustained in a game against the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. The Cowboys star is aiming to return for Week 1. However, if he's unable to do so, then Joe Milton III will be ready to step into the spot.

The Dallas Cowboys are fresh off a disappointing 2024 season. They missed out on the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 campaign. The Cowboys had a five-game losing streak from mid-October until part of November and more, ending up with a 7-10 record. Jerry Jones will look to bolster the team's ranks by selecting high-upside rookies via the 2025 draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.