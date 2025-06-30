“I feel like a lizard”: Shilo Sanders shares one "Florida heat" benefit over Colorado during intense workout in Tampa

After not getting selected in the 2025 NFL draft, Shilo Sanders was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. However, it seems like the hot Florida weather really suits the former Colorado man.

Ad

In the latest video on his official YouTube channel, the 25-year-old shared that he's enjoying the sun and that the Florida heat helps him breathe better than Colorado while making plays on the gridiron.

"I’m out here in Tampa, you see," Shilo said (1:10). "I'm in the heat. It feels good, I feel like a lizard just enjoying the sun … Let's get it. Florida heat, baby! It's not that bad, bro, honestly … My breathing feels better than it did at Colorado."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out the video below:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Shilo Sanders trolls his brother, Sheduer Sanders, for speeding violations

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been booked twice for overspeeding in Ohio in just one month. First, he was driving 91 MPH in a 65 zone, and then he got a ticket for going around 101 in a 60 MPH zone.

In a vlog, Shilo Sanders uploaded about exploring the streets of Tampa, he roasted his brother with a hilarious one-liner.

Ad

"We gotta be careful crossing the street, especially if Shedeur is out here," he said.

It seems like Shedeur found humor in this sibling banter and responded to Shilo's comments by saying that you can't troll your brother like that. However, the Browns' rookie clarified that the situation wasn't funny, but the way Shilo commented was hilarious.

With both of NFL legend Deion Sanders' sons set to make their pro debut in the upcoming season, fans can't help but compare the two. Many are excited to see which brother finds more success in the NFL. But for the 2025 season, the possibility of them hitting the ground running is unlikely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.