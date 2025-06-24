"Situation wasn't funny" - Shedeur Sanders responds to brother Shilo trolling Browns rookie over speeding violation

On Sunday, Shilo Sanders didn’t hold back when it came to roasting his younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, over his recent speeding violations. The Cleveland Browns' rookie QB was cited twice this month for driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and then 101 mph in a 60 mph zone.
Shilo dropped a viral one-liner during a vlog in Tampa.
“We gotta be careful crossing the street, especially if Shedeur is out here," Shilo said.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
On Tuesday, Shedeur responded with a laugh, saying,
"Like, come on, bro. You can't be trolling your own brother. That was funny, though. That was definitely funny when he said that. Like the situation wasn't funny but how he said it was."
On June 5, Shedeur was clocked at 91 mph in a 65 mph zone in Brunswick Hills, Ohio. Then, on June 17, just a day after missing a court appearance for the first ticket, he was pulled over again. This time going 101 mph in a 60 mph zone in Strongsville.
Both incidents involved his Dodge TRX pickup.
Shedeur Sanders has publicly addressed the two speeding violations. Speaking at Browns tight end David Njoku’s celebrity softball game, Sanders said,
“I’ve made some wrong choices, I can own up to them. … I learn from them."
The Browns have addressed the matter internally, and while it’s not expected to affect his reps immediately, Sanders enters training camp as the fourth-string QB behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.
Both Shilo and Shedeur will debut in the NFL in 2025. Shedeur, once projected as a first-round pick, slid all the way to the fifth round, where the Cleveland Browns selected him at No. 144.
Shilo Sanders, on the other hand, went undrafted. The safety had a winding college career across South Carolina, Jackson State and Colorado, but recurring injuries, especially a recent shoulder issue, and his age hurt his stock. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent shortly after the draft.
Shilo Sanders' reaction went viral after brother Shedeur Sanders was drafted following nightmarish slide
Shedeur Sanders' fall was one of the biggest storylines of the 2025 NFL draft.
After Coach Prime's son was finally picked, Shedeur and Shilo broke into a spontaneous, joy-filled dance that quickly went viral. In one clip, Shedeur hit a victory shuffle live on Twitch, while Shilo hyped him up in the background.
Another video captured the brothers dancing together at home, surrounded by family, with Deion Sanders watching proudly.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.