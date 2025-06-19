"I felt that a lot": Ravens' Derrick Henry gets honest about chip on his shoulder after breakout season competing against Saquon Barkley

Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley both had superb individual statistics during the 2024 season. Barkley ended up winning Super Bowl LIX during his debut campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. He put up 2,005 yards and 13 TDs, breaking the league record for single-season rushing yards.

Derrick Henry put up 1,921 yards and 16 TDs rushing for the Baltimore Ravens. He fell short of breaking the 2,000-yard barrier but made a statement during his debut season in Baltimore.

On Wednesday, the Ravens' running back appeared on 'The Rich Eisen Show'. Henry spoke about having a chip on his shoulder as an older player in the league. He also shared his true feelings about the Ravens and their chances of winning a Lombardi trophy.

"Like to be honest with you, last year, I kind of felt that a lot," Henry said. "I just wanted to prove that I can still dominate this league and be a great player, coming here and helping them and doing my job effectively."

"But I feel like now the chip, it's not just that. I think it's like for us as a team, because I feel like we have everything we need to, you know, win a Super Bowl, win a championship and I feel like the whole team should have that chip on their shoulder to for us to go out there and prove that. So it's not really, I don't really try to focus, tryin to think of it as much as me having a chip on my shoulder." (TS- 1:40)

During his debut with the Ravens, Derrick Henry helped them to a 12-5 record. They qualified for the playoffs but were eliminated in the Divisional round by the Buffalo Bills.

Henry was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 NFL draft. During his eight-season stint with them, the running back tallied a total of 9,502 yards and 90 TDs rushing.

Derrick Henry opens up about not beating Saquon Barkley's 2,005-yard rushing mark

Earlier this month, the 5x Pro Bowler appeared on the Dan Patrick Show. Derrick Henry was questioned about not being able to break the 2,000-yard rushing mark.

Henry replied by downplaying the situation, stating that it was not his top goal for his debut with the Ravens.

"It wasn't. Really. It wasn't important at all," Henry said. "But, you know, when you get that close, everybody's like, 'Damn, you couldn't get 2,000? 1,900? Why couldn't you get 2,000? I'm like, 'Man, I don't know. It wasn't in my cards last year.'" (Timestamp- 9:05)

After showing us that he still has a lot left in his tank, Derrick Henry might end up breaking the 2,000-yard barrier in Year 2 with the Ravens. They begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Bills in September.

