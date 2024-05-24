"I wasn't fired up about it" - Daniel Jones gets candid about Giants' search for quarterback in NFL draft

Last off-season, the New York Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract extension. This came after his non-impressive 21-31-1 career record in four seasons as a starting quarterback.

After signing him to the extension, Jones played poorly in 2023. After missing a few games early on due to a neck injury, Jones suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result of the injury and poor play, the Giants explored searching for his replacement in the 2024 NFL draft.

Jones was asked by the local media his thoughts on the team looking at quarterbacks during the draft.

"Yeah, I wasn't fired up about it but I think that it's part of it at this level but you know, what I can do is focus on myself and get healthy and play the best football I can play and that I know I am capable in playing so that's my job and that's what I'm gonna do," Jones said.

Jones' response isn't a surprise. Not many would be fired up about their employers openly looking to replace them. Maybe a strong 2024 season will make the Giants think otherwise next off-season about replacing Jones.

Could the 2024 season be Daniel Jones' last as the New York Giants' starter?

Daniel Jones during the New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins

Of Daniel Jones' $160 million contract, only $82 million of it is guaranteed.

After the 2024 season, the New York Giants could create $19.4 million in cap space while eating $22.2 million if they were to cut Jones.

With it known that the team was looking for quarterback replacements this off-season, they will likely get rid of Jones after this season if he doesn't bring them to the playoffs.

In his five seasons as the Giants' starting quarterback, Jones has compiled a 22-36-1 career record. He led New York to one postseason appearance in 2022 and even won against the Minnesota Vikings before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones has completed 64.3% of his passes in his career, 62 touchdowns and 40 interceptions. He has a passer rating of 85.2. He doesn't quite have the best resume for a franchise quarterback.

Do you think the Giants will get rid of Jones after this season?

