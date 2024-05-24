"I wasn't fired up about it" - Daniel Jones gets candid about Giants' search for quarterback in NFL draft

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "I wasn't fired up about it" - Daniel Jones gets candid about Giants' search for quarterback in NFL draft

"I wasn't fired up about it" - Daniel Jones gets candid about Giants' search for quarterback in NFL draft

By Robert Gullo
Modified May 24, 2024 19:21 GMT
New York Giants v Las Vegas Raiders
New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Last off-season, the New York Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract extension. This came after his non-impressive 21-31-1 career record in four seasons as a starting quarterback.

After signing him to the extension, Jones played poorly in 2023. After missing a few games early on due to a neck injury, Jones suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result of the injury and poor play, the Giants explored searching for his replacement in the 2024 NFL draft.

Jones was asked by the local media his thoughts on the team looking at quarterbacks during the draft.

"Yeah, I wasn't fired up about it but I think that it's part of it at this level but you know, what I can do is focus on myself and get healthy and play the best football I can play and that I know I am capable in playing so that's my job and that's what I'm gonna do," Jones said.

Jones' response isn't a surprise. Not many would be fired up about their employers openly looking to replace them. Maybe a strong 2024 season will make the Giants think otherwise next off-season about replacing Jones.

Could the 2024 season be Daniel Jones' last as the New York Giants' starter?

Daniel Jones during the New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins
Daniel Jones during the New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins

Of Daniel Jones' $160 million contract, only $82 million of it is guaranteed.

After the 2024 season, the New York Giants could create $19.4 million in cap space while eating $22.2 million if they were to cut Jones.

With it known that the team was looking for quarterback replacements this off-season, they will likely get rid of Jones after this season if he doesn't bring them to the playoffs.

In his five seasons as the Giants' starting quarterback, Jones has compiled a 22-36-1 career record. He led New York to one postseason appearance in 2022 and even won against the Minnesota Vikings before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones has completed 64.3% of his passes in his career, 62 touchdowns and 40 interceptions. He has a passer rating of 85.2. He doesn't quite have the best resume for a franchise quarterback.

Do you think the Giants will get rid of Jones after this season?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Daniel Jones and Sportskeeda

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी