"I get to experience her being that plus one" - Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift attending Chiefs games to fulfill girlfriend duties

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 12, 2025 19:49 GMT
Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift attending Chiefs games to fulfill girlfriend duties (Image Credit: GETTY)
Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift attending Chiefs games to fulfill girlfriend duties (Image Credit: GETTY)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been seen to support each other a lot, whether it’s about her coming to his games or the Chiefs star cheering for her at her concerts. In his interview with GQ on Tuesday, Kelce shared how he truly feels about Swift fulfilling her girlfriend duties by attending his football games.

The Chiefs' tight end started by saying that he's a big fan of art, especially music. Kelce admitted that he gets the same “enjoyment” from going to Swift’s concerts as she does from cheering for him during his NFL games.

“I get to be the plus one. I get to go and be that fan,” Kelce said. “Because I am a fan. I’m a fan of music. I’m a fan of art. And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field…. I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows.”
After attending numerous football games, Taylor Swift developed a significant passion and love for the sport. In fact, according to Travis Kelce, it was he who played an important role in developing the All Too Well singer's interest in football.

“I sort of made her a football fan,” Kelce further added during the interview. “She is the most engulfed fan now. She knows what the injury reports look like. She understands what special situations are, third and short—all these things because she just naturally loves to hear about my job.”
Taylor Swift received massive praise from Chiefs HC Andy Reid

Andy Reid appeared as a guest on the “Fescoe & Dusty” podcast last week. During one of the segments, Reid discussed Taylor Swift’s impact in drawing more women to football. Praising the pop singer for her role in increasing the sport’s popularity among female fans, the Chiefs' head coach said:

“Well, listen, I think it's great. Obviously, women, girls they're looking at the game a little bit more. And look at flag football now. We're talking about Olympic sports. We're talking about college sports. And girls are having an opportunity to play the game, and they're loving it.”

Additionally, with the 2025 NFL season expected to be Travis Kelce’s last, the tight end has begun planning his retirement with Taylor Swift. In fact, the couple was recently seen house-hunting in Northeast Ohio.

