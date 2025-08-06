  • home icon
  Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift go house hunting in Chiefs TE's hometown 36 days after power couple grabbed lunch at JoJo's Bar in Chagrin Falls

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift go house hunting in Chiefs TE's hometown 36 days after power couple grabbed lunch at JoJo’s Bar in Chagrin Falls

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 06, 2025 19:04 GMT
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift go house hunting in Chiefs TE
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift go house hunting in Chiefs TE's hometown (image credit: getty)

Before joining the Chiefs' training camp, Travis Kelce enjoyed a shopping trip with Taylor Swift in June. The couple also went out for a dinner date at JoJo’s Bar, located in Chagrin Falls. Thirty six days after their last public appearance, the couple had another outing together.

Cleveland Scene reported on Tuesday that Kelce and Swift were in Northeast Ohio’s tony Eastside suburbs, looking for a new property. While the exact details of their search for an estate haven't been made public, the couple “visited at least two opulent homes" in the neighborhood.

The report came two weeks after the Kansas City tight end went Instagram official with Swift. Kelce shared a post featuring pictures with the "Blank Space" singer from different trips in the last couple of months.

An unnamed source told PEOPLE magazine that Kelce was "intentional" about posting his pictures with Swift on Instagram.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“(It) wasn't random," the source said in July. "It was intentional. They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become. They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever."
Travis Kelce's dad dropped wholesome praises for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's dad, Ed, has been affectionate towards Taylor Swift, and has often made headlines for praising her. During an interview in July, Ed applauded Swift for her caring nature.

"One of the most giving and caring people I've ever met," Ed said, via Daily Mail.

Ed also opened up about being less recognized in public than his sons, Jason and Travis, ex-wife Donna and other family members.

"It borders on the surreal," Ed said. "There's no ifs, ands or buts about that. It's pretty crazy when you stop and think about it. I've been to six Super Bowls. Can you believe that?"

Ed Kelce suffered a tragic loss on Friday, as his longtime girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, died. He announced the tragic news on his Facebook account.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
