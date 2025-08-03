Travis Kelce's father Ed suffers personal tragedy as longtime girlfriend Maureen Maguire dies at 74

Ed Kelce, father of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, is mourning the loss of his longtime partner, Maureen Maguire, who passed away peacefully on August 1, 2025, at the age of 74.Ed announced the tragic news via his Facebook account:Maureen Maguire was born on November 21, 1950, in the Bronx, New York.Though she took birth in New York City, Maureen spent most of her life near Philadelphia.She graduated from Archbishop Prendergast High School in 1968 and earned a degree in education from West Chester University in 1972.Maureen began her career as an elementary school teacher, where she brought kindness and creativity to her students.After marrying her husband, Daniel J. Maguire, Jr., she chose to focus on raising their family with great love and care.Maureen was a proud and loving mother to Chuck (Jessica), Courtney (David), and Patrick (Christen). She was also a devoted grandmother to six grandchildren. Her sister Loretta O’Brien (Kevin) and brother John Bullock (Linda) were very dear to her.She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel, her parents Howard and Cecilia Bullock, and her younger brother Howie.In recent years, Maureen found joy in football and shared many happy moments with her partner, Ed Kelce, and their dog, Butch. Together, they traveled, went to games and concerts, and enjoyed life as much as they could.Maureen's funeral service will be held on August 7 at St. John Vianney Church in Gladwyne, PennsylvaniaIn lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Penn Heart Transplant Fund, a cause close to Maureen’s heart.Maureen Maguire once famously joked with Taylor Swift during a Chiefs game, saying “Hey, that’s my boyfriend,” while Swift posed with Ed.In another instance, Ed once recalled forgetting Swift’s name, and Maureen teasing him: “You don’t know her? That’s Taylor Swift, you idiot.&quot;Travis Kelce's father Ed was previously married to Donna KelceDonna and Ed Kelce were married for 25 years. They married in the late 1970s and welcomed Jason Kelce in 1987 and Travis Kelce in 1989.Ed and Donna stayed together until both sons finished college. Next, they quietly divorced. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite the split, they’ve maintained a friendly co-parenting dynamic for the sake of their sons, Ex-Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce.