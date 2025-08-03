  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce's father Ed suffers personal tragedy as longtime girlfriend Maureen Maguire dies at 74

Travis Kelce's father Ed suffers personal tragedy as longtime girlfriend Maureen Maguire dies at 74

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Aug 03, 2025 18:53 GMT
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce's father Ed suffers personal tragedy as longtime girlfriend Maureen Maguire dies at 74

Ed Kelce, father of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, is mourning the loss of his longtime partner, Maureen Maguire, who passed away peacefully on August 1, 2025, at the age of 74.

Ad

Ed announced the tragic news via his Facebook account:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Maureen Maguire was born on November 21, 1950, in the Bronx, New York.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Though she took birth in New York City, Maureen spent most of her life near Philadelphia.

She graduated from Archbishop Prendergast High School in 1968 and earned a degree in education from West Chester University in 1972.

Maureen began her career as an elementary school teacher, where she brought kindness and creativity to her students.

After marrying her husband, Daniel J. Maguire, Jr., she chose to focus on raising their family with great love and care.

Ad

Maureen was a proud and loving mother to Chuck (Jessica), Courtney (David), and Patrick (Christen). She was also a devoted grandmother to six grandchildren. Her sister Loretta O’Brien (Kevin) and brother John Bullock (Linda) were very dear to her.

She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel, her parents Howard and Cecilia Bullock, and her younger brother Howie.

In recent years, Maureen found joy in football and shared many happy moments with her partner, Ed Kelce, and their dog, Butch. Together, they traveled, went to games and concerts, and enjoyed life as much as they could.

Ad

Maureen's funeral service will be held on August 7 at St. John Vianney Church in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Penn Heart Transplant Fund, a cause close to Maureen’s heart.

Maureen Maguire once famously joked with Taylor Swift during a Chiefs game, saying “Hey, that’s my boyfriend,” while Swift posed with Ed.

In another instance, Ed once recalled forgetting Swift’s name, and Maureen teasing him: “You don’t know her? That’s Taylor Swift, you idiot."

Ad

Travis Kelce's father Ed was previously married to Donna Kelce

Donna and Ed Kelce were married for 25 years. They married in the late 1970s and welcomed Jason Kelce in 1987 and Travis Kelce in 1989.

Ed and Donna stayed together until both sons finished college. Next, they quietly divorced.

Despite the split, they’ve maintained a friendly co-parenting dynamic for the sake of their sons, Ex-Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications