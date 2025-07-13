Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce spotted leaving casino after late-night gambling session at Lake Tahoe hours after shotgunning beers [PHOTOS]

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce were spotted leaving Harrah’s Lake Tahoe casino before 2 am on July 13. They were seemingly wrapping up a gambling session that capped off a wild weekend at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.
The Kelce brothers kept it casual. In photos posted by the Instagram account Deuxmoix, Travis was in a black tee and checking his phone. Meanwhile, Jason was in shorts as they exited the casino.
Earlier that day, they teed off at the celebrity golf tournament and were spotted shotgunning beers. Turns out, the Kelce brothers made a side wager. Every three-putt = shotgun a beer.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Travis finished 62nd, Jason 83rd out of 90 players. Thus, the beers flowed. Baker Mayfield joined in, even spitting up mid-shotgun and laughing it off.
The night before, Travis and Jason hit the karaoke stage, belting out Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll” with hip thrusts, line dancing, and full choreo. Travis wore olive shorts and dad sneakers, and Jason rocked a ripped-sleeve golf shirt and cowboy hat.
Hilariously, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce also had a real-life bear encounter during the opening round of the 2025 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.
The Kelce brothers were prepping to tee off on the 16th hole when a black bear wandered behind the tee box. The bear was behind a fence, but close enough to halt play. Spectators and players watched nervously as the bear lingered before eventually wandering off without incident.
The sighting came just days after a black bear attacked a camper nearby in South Lake Tahoe. That bear had broken into homes and vehicles before swiping at a sleeping person in a trailer, leading to its euthanization and the relocation of its cubs.
Jason Kelce calls Travis Kelce his "best friend" at 2025 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe
In a heartfelt moment from the Kelce brothers’ wild weekend, Jason made an admission about his relationship with Travis.
"Now, he’s [Travis Kelce] my best friend on the planet,” Jason told reporters. “We get to talk once a week and our families are close… Travis is a great uncle.”
The quote came during a media session at the celebrity golf tournament, where the Eagles veteran opened up about their bond.
He credited their “New Heights” podcast for deepening their connection, saying they now talk more than ever.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.