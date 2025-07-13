  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce spotted leaving casino after late-night gambling session at Lake Tahoe hours after shotgunning beers [PHOTOS]

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce spotted leaving casino after late-night gambling session at Lake Tahoe hours after shotgunning beers [PHOTOS]

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Jul 14, 2025 00:22 GMT
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce spotted leaving casino at Lake Tahoe after late-night gambling session [In Pics]
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce spotted leaving casino at Lake Tahoe after late-night gambling session [In Pics] (Imagn)

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce were spotted leaving Harrah’s Lake Tahoe casino before 2 am on July 13. They were seemingly wrapping up a gambling session that capped off a wild weekend at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

Ad

The Kelce brothers kept it casual. In photos posted by the Instagram account Deuxmoix, Travis was in a black tee and checking his phone. Meanwhile, Jason was in shorts as they exited the casino.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier that day, they teed off at the celebrity golf tournament and were spotted shotgunning beers. Turns out, the Kelce brothers made a side wager. Every three-putt = shotgun a beer.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Travis finished 62nd, Jason 83rd out of 90 players. Thus, the beers flowed. Baker Mayfield joined in, even spitting up mid-shotgun and laughing it off.

Ad

The night before, Travis and Jason hit the karaoke stage, belting out Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll” with hip thrusts, line dancing, and full choreo. Travis wore olive shorts and dad sneakers, and Jason rocked a ripped-sleeve golf shirt and cowboy hat.

youtube-cover
Ad

Hilariously, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce also had a real-life bear encounter during the opening round of the 2025 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

The Kelce brothers were prepping to tee off on the 16th hole when a black bear wandered behind the tee box. The bear was behind a fence, but close enough to halt play. Spectators and players watched nervously as the bear lingered before eventually wandering off without incident.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The sighting came just days after a black bear attacked a camper nearby in South Lake Tahoe. That bear had broken into homes and vehicles before swiping at a sleeping person in a trailer, leading to its euthanization and the relocation of its cubs.

Jason Kelce calls Travis Kelce his "best friend" at 2025 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe

In a heartfelt moment from the Kelce brothers’ wild weekend, Jason made an admission about his relationship with Travis.

Ad
"Now, he’s [Travis Kelce] my best friend on the planet,” Jason told reporters. “We get to talk once a week and our families are close… Travis is a great uncle.”

The quote came during a media session at the celebrity golf tournament, where the Eagles veteran opened up about their bond.

He credited their “New Heights” podcast for deepening their connection, saying they now talk more than ever.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications