"I get sick" - Jerry Jones doesn't mince words on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels after historic rookie season 

There have been few rookies to come out of the gates as hot as the Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels under center. Even his rivals are in awe of what he can do on the field to dominate games. He helped the Commanders make the NFC Championship Game in his first season.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Honors, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had high praise for Jayden Daniels, sharing how the Commanders rookie has played against his team.

"I get sick when I think the Cowboys have got to play him twice a year for the rest of his career. I would say that we played him pretty good in Washington, and we played him pretty good for half when we got him down to Dallas. But he's a great talent, unique. I'm glad to have him in the National Football League, and frankly, really, I like the idea of competing as we look forward for years ahead."

Below is the full clip of Jerry Jones talking about Jayden Daniels.

Jayden Daniels completed 331 of 480 (69,0%) of his passes for 3,568 yards with 25 passing touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also was a significant threat running the football as he added 148 rushing attempts for 891 yards (6.0 yards per carry) with six rushing touchdowns.

What do the Dallas Cowboys need to do this offseason to slow down Jayden Daniels?

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be facing off against Jayden Daniels for the next decade-plus and need to solve how they are going to be able to slow him down.

One thing they need to do is figure out how to create some cap space, which could be possible being getting to agree to terms on a contract extension with linebacker Micah Parsons, entering his fifth-year option.

Getting stronger in the secondary is something the Dallas Cowboys have to focus on as Jayden Daniels has proven to have one of the stronger arms in the entire sport.

