"I was going to die" - Xavier Worthy's fiancée Tia Jones alleges being slammed and tossed around by Chiefs star

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy's fiancée Tia Jones has accused the NFL star of physically abusing her five times over the past year. The latest incident, on March 7, 2025, led to Worthy's arrest.

As per the protective order, obtained by TMZ, Jones says the March 7 argument started when the Chiefs WR became "upset" after she "did not give him and his new dog enough attention the night before" following her "long day of practice."

Things escalated when Jones called Worthy "b*%ch."

She claims he became angry, lifted her off the ground, slammed her into walls and choked her while yelling "get out, get the f*** out."

"He grabs me by my throat, lifts me off the ground, and slams me on the floor," she said.

Jones claims she hit her head so hard during an argument with Xavier Worthy that her vision became blurry.

Next, Worthy insisted she move out afterward. However, when she thought they would talk about living arrangements, he allegedly became aggressive again.

In legal documents, Jones stated that Worthy threw his keys at her but missed.

"Before I could turn around," she said, "Xavier hit me upside my head, and pushed me to the ground."

She further alleged that Worthy took her phone, iPad, and computer. Afterwhich, he continued to be aggresive.

Jones added,

"I felt like I was going to die. Grabbed the part of my throat that I swallow with, like he was trying to rip it out. I could not breathe," she said. "It was on there for more than 10 seconds."

The altercation came to an end when as per Jones, the Chiefs WR, Xavier Worthy "locked her out" and "let her dog come out."

Afterwhich, she "waited in car for the police to come."

After the incident, Jones went to court and got a temporary protective order against Worthy. Her lawyer, Angelica Cogliano, said Jones is working with the police to investigate what happened.

Xavier Worthy and Tia Jones got engaged in July 2024. Worthy planned a dreamy beach proposal with a heart-shaped rose display and big letters spelling out "MARRY ME."

The couple, dressed in matching white outfits, shared their special moment on their joint Instagram account.

Xavier Worthy’s legal team has denied the claims

Xavier Worthy’s lawyers Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, released a statement insisting that their client is innocent. They claim the lawsuit was filed only because the court did not grant a protective order in the criminal case.

According to them, the accuser, Ms. Jones, has refused to leave Worthy’s home despite his repeated requests.

“Mr. Worthy again DENIES all allegations made in the civil filings yesterday, a desperate attempt after a protective order was not granted to the accuser in the criminal case,” the statement read as reported by Pro Football Talk.

“Mr. Worthy has been trying to get Ms. Jones to vacate his residence for weeks, so a civil protective order was unnecessary and a media ploy.”

Worthy’s legal team argues that the case has become a public attack on him. They say he only wants Jones to leave his property, but she has not done so.

They are saying Jones made up the accusations after being asked to leave his home. They also claim she caused property damage and assaulted Worthy.

The District Attorney’s office has decided not to press charges for now but said the case is still open if new evidence appears.

This situation has put Xavier Worthy's NFL career at risk. The 21-year-old had an impressive first season with the Chiefs and scored two touchdowns in Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs are aware of the situation and are gathering more information. The NFL is also keeping an eye on the case.

