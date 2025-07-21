"I got no control over that": Jerry Jeudy weighs in on Shedeur Sanders starting for Browns as QB battle heats up

The Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback position has been the talk of the football town all offseason. The QB room is pretty stacked with veterans like Joe Flacco, Deshaun Watson, a Super Bowl champion in Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. There have been murmurs about Sanders being the team's starting quarterback in the upcoming NFL season.

Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was asked about the QB1 situation, particularly the possibility of Sanders starting, during his appearance on Sunday's edition of the "Nightcap" podcast. Host Shannon Sharpe also asked the 26-year-old if he has a favorite shot caller with whom he likes playing.

"The biggest thing that I'm thankful for is just having four great quarterbacks that go out there and compete every day," Jeudy said. "They all been doing their thing for real. My job is to make it easy. Whoever is at the helm, I'm just going to get open for him and do my thing. I got no control over that, man.

"Whoever the coaching staff choose, and whoever they pick to be the quarterback, I’ll make sure to make their job easier when they throw me the ball." [From 04:55 to 05:32]

Jerry Jeudy opens up about importance of relationship between QB and WR

This isn't the first time Jerry Jeudy has made his thoughts known about Cleveland's starting quarterback situation.

After training with four different quarterbacks last month, the Browns' star receiver spoke with ESPN, revealing that working with various quarterbacks is difficult since a receiver and a thrower must create a relationship and maintain that connection for years.

"It is pretty difficult because you want to always build that relationship with a quarterback and have that consistency throughout the years," Jeudy said. "But as a receiver going through that, you just got to keep working and you got to learn how to adjust no matter what. Some situations ain't going to go as planned, so you just got to figure out how to just keep going and stay on the right path."

It will be interesting to see whether Shedeur Sanders becomes the Browns' starting quarterback as the 2025 NFL campaign draws near.

