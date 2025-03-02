"I got my speed from my mom" - Shedeur Sanders gets candid on his slowness ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders is not afraid to admit that he didn't inherit his father's speed. The Colorado quarterback spoke about it during his time at the NFL Combine on Friday.

Sanders, who is 23 years old, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

During a Pro Football Talk segment on the NFL on NBC at the Combine, Chris Simms indicated that he was surprised by the relative lack of speed of Shedeur Sanders:

"When I heard that you were coming up the ranks, I was like, 'Man, he must be fast.' I can't wait to see him."

"No, I got my speed from my mom," Shedeur Sanders replied (0:47).

Shedeur Sanders paced college football with a 74% completion percentage last year. He threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns over the last two seasons at Colorado.

Deion Sanders defends Shedeur Sanders' lack of speed

NCAA Basketball: Central Florida at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders talked about his son's speed limitations on Feb. 8 during an appearance on ProFootballTalk Live. After jokingly attributing his son's lack of speed to "his mama's side of the family," Coach Prime described the silver lining:

"But you know what, I don't think Shedeur would be the quarterback he is if he had that. Because now he really has to use the intellect and instinct and understanding of the game and understand defenses and all that."

Shedeur has made up for his poor foot speed by working on his head game, which he rates as his strongest asset.

"I know nothing can faze me," he told reporters at the Combine. "No pressure, no situation. These cameras, nothing fazed me. I grew up with it."

His dad pointed out Shedeur's incredible consistency and flexibility throughout his career:

"How many quarterbacks going into this draft have started every game in high school, every game in college but one, has had several different offensive coordinators, and not the best protection we would want, and his numbers keep going up every year?"

