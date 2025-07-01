"I gotta go to the restroom now": Travis Kelce shares unexpected challenge of dating Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is used to the spotlight that comes with NFL stardom, but being in a relationship with Taylor Swift has introduced him to an entirely different level of public attention. One that even influences where he can take a bathroom break.
Kelce was talking on the "Bussin’ With The Boys" podcast hosted by Will Compton and Taylor Lewan on Monday.
The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end shared how relentless media scrutiny has turned ordinary moments into headline fodder.
"I'm just playing golf and all of a sudden in the trees there's a f***ing guy with a camera," said Kelce. "Like, 'Oh s***, I gotta go to the restroom now. I can't just go over here to take a piss.'"
He joked that to avoid any compromising photos going public, he’s been forced to adjust his routines and think twice about where he steps off the fairway.
Travis Kelce disputes publicity theories about the relationship
While the couple’s outings often spark a flurry of speculation about their motives, Travis Kelce pushed back against the idea that he and Taylor Swift deliberately court attention.
"We're having fun with it, man," Kelce told the podcast hosts. "Yeah, being a couple, dude. You already know. It gets thrown out there, like, we're trying to seek attention every now and then. But it's, like, we're just enjoying life and having fun, going to hockey games, kind of introducing her to some more of the sports world."
Swift has also been candid about the unavoidable visibility their relationship generates. In a 2023 interview with TIME, she described how cameras often track her in stadiums without warning.
Last season, Swift’s presence at Arrowhead Stadium became a cultural talking point, both celebrated and criticized. But according to Kelce, the couple has learned to tune out the noise.
"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Travis Kelce said in January 2024. "That's all that matters."
Inside the Chiefs’ locker room, teammates say Kelce has stayed grounded through it all. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has publicly praised him for remaining approachable and consistent despite the added glare, as per E! Online.
