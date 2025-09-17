  • home icon
  "I guess you like soft football": Jason Kelce takes issue with fans calling for Eagles' Tush Push ban

“I guess you like soft football”: Jason Kelce takes issue with fans calling for Eagles’ Tush Push ban

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 17, 2025 17:33 GMT
Jason Kelce has no problem with his former team’s signature fourth-down play call despite its bad rap.

The six-time First-team All-Pro center is speaking out in the midst of some fans calling for a ban on the Philadelphia Eagles' famous, or in some eye, infamous tush-push.

“Personally, I think this play adds a ton to the game of football. I would much rather watch this than a punt,” said Kelce.
“Punting the ball and giving it to your opponent is way softer than fighting over a yard and pushing against each other. I guess you like soft football.”
Nick Sirianni’s group have been massively successful on fourth and short, converting 96.6% of those plays since 2022, according to ESPN. The short-yardage play has sparked plenty of controversy among fans online and has been nearly impossible to stop. Jason Kelce was a big reason why as he strength and power often enabled Jalen Hurts to pick up the necessary yardage for a first down.

Fans aren’t the only ones who want to see the Eagles quarterback sneak play banned in the NFL, as two-thirds of teams in the league have voted to remove it as well. Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is one of those who believes that play should be outlawed.

“There’s just no other play in our game where you can absolutely get behind somebody and push them,” said Morris.
“I never really understood why that was legal. So, I’ve definitely been one of those guys voting against that.”

Morris had a chance to use it on a short fourth-down gamble in Week 1, but opted instead to call a handoff play to Bijan Robinson. He wound up being stopped for no gain, allowing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take over and score on their ensuing possession, which ultimately led to a 23-20 victory.

After the Eagles’ the Buffalo Bills are the next most successful team to use that play converting that fourth down play 51 out of 57 times for a rate of 89.5%.

The secret to the Eagles' successful tush-push

Practice makes perfect, as the saying goes, and that’s been a huge reason the Eagles are so good in short yardage.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen knows all about the tush-push, having seen a lot of it during his days as Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator. He says the Eagles' offensive staff held weekly 90-minute meetings to focus solely on short-yardage plays.

“It’s about them doing it over and over and over again,” Steichen said.
“They’re getting the reps on the field on game day, and that’s their practice -- doing it.”

Steichen’s former colleague with the Eagles, former offensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, doesn’t use it much with the Arizona Cardinals because his quarterback doesn’t like it. However, if necessary, Kyler Murray says he’d be open to doing it.

“I told Kliff (Kingsbury) ... ‘Yo, I’m not doing that s--- again.’ But I would do it if we needed to do it. I would definitely do it.”

During the NFL meetings in May, 22 teams voted to ban the tush-push proposed by the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately for those teams, that was two votes short of a new rule being passed.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

