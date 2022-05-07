"I guess retirement wasn't good for either of us" - Tom Brady delivers honest take on wife Gisele Bundchen's IG post

Tom Brady has become a master at social media and has used it to his advantage all offseason. That included announcing his retirement on social media, only to use the medium to announce his return just over a month later.

He clearly gets some help and pointers from wife Gisele Bundchen, whose modeling career attracts a large following online. Ironically, she too is making a bit of a return to her career path after a retirement of sorts. That means more photoshoots. She shared a recent one for V Magazine.

The post itself attracted a ton of engagement and comments. But one, in particular, is making headlines. That was from her husband, who had this to say: "I guess retirement wasn't good for either of us."

He is always hyping his wife up, and this is the latest example as he too focuses on getting back to work in a field he has dominated for decades.

Tom Brady knows a thing about returning from retirement

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady and Bundchen are clearly two individuals with superhuman drive in their respective professions. It is why they are worth hundreds of millions of dollars and why they are considered superstars.

That may also explain why he decided to make his NFL return after a brief retirement. That completely changed the entire landscape of the NFL, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the season as Super Bowl favorites yet again. Without Brady, they would have been just another team.

Posting comments on Instagram, instead of preparing for another Super Bowl chase, could have been what pushed the legendary quarterback to make his return. Yet he won't stop the act as he is always the first to support his wife in her legendary career.

tarisha @eccentricverde met gala 2018 / gisele bundchen wore a 100% sustainable versace dress that was made of organic silk which has been ecologically dyed and the embroidery entirely created with crystals made out of recycled glass bottles met gala 2018 / gisele bundchen wore a 100% sustainable versace dress that was made of organic silk which has been ecologically dyed and the embroidery entirely created with crystals made out of recycled glass bottles https://t.co/V7wAtPtTre

Brady and Bundchen are a true power couple and command a lot of attention on social media. They have utilized platforms such as Twitter and Instagram to their advantage, and it only means more money in their bank accounts moving forward.

Another season in the NFL, along with Bundchen getting back into modeling, will only increase their income for as long as the two legends keep on working at their respective crafts.

Edited by Windy Goodloe