"I hate it": NFL fans react to Trevor Lawrence and Travis Hunter’s new handshake routine

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jul 01, 2025 18:05 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars OTA Offseason Workout - Source: Getty
Trevor Lawrence (16) and Travis Hunter (12) at the Jacksonville Jaguars OTA Offseason Workout [Image source: Getty]

The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing for the upcoming NFL campaign in full force. The chemistry between Trevor Lawrence and Travis Hunter was on full display in a video uploaded on the NFL's official X (fka Twitter) account.

The video featured Jaguars star QB and star CB/WR doing their new unique signature handshake at a recent practice session. If this chemistry between the duo translates well on the field, the Jacksonville fans are in for a treat.

Check out the video below:

The handshake got a mixed reaction from the fans. While most loved seeing the two have a little fun during practice, others were a little critical, saying that Hunter and Lawrence should focus more on the plays rather than goofing around.

Check out some of the reactions below:

"Dudes been practicing that more than his route tree," wrote a fan.
"Is it really 'locked in' when you are practicing a handshake rather than plays," tweed another fan.

Other fans are ready to see the Jaguars play this season:

"Let's go, they are ready," tweeted this fan.
"This post is truly amazing, I love it," wrote another fan.

Travis Hunter's Jaguars teammate gave his thoughts on the CB/WR's two-way play

Travis Hunter has made a name for himself by playing exceptionally well on both sides of the field during college. Hunter can score quick touchdowns as a wide receiver and help out in the backfield as a cornerback.

Hunter's Jaguars teammate Josh Hines-Allen talked about his unique approach to the game on the "Rich Eisen Show." He said Hunter has all the tools to succeed as a two-way player.

"I believe so," Allen said. "I think, I mean, what plagues every NFL player or any professional athlete is injuries. I think if he can allow himself to stay healthy, yes, and take care of that, get in a hyperbaric machine, I think, he has a great career ahead of him, both sides of the ball.
"Again, if he's the best DB, is he the best wide receiver? Who knows? But is he a great playmaker on both sides of the ball? Yes, he is. And at the end of the day, you know, when you're a team like us right now, who's in that stage of we have to get it right nbow. We need the best playmakers on the field at all times. And if he can give you that value, let's do it."

With so much buzz surrounding Travis Hunter this offseason, it'll be interesting to see how far he goes with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

