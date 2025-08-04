"I have to haul my bu**": Bijan Robinson breaks down what Michael Penix Jr. brings to Falcons offense in post-Kirk Cousins era

After joining the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, Kirk Cousins instantly became the starting quarterback. However, after some lackluster performances, the Falcons announced that Michael Penix Jr. will be the team's starter moving forward.

It seems like it was the right decision, as Penix Jr. has earned the praise and the confidence of his teammates. On Saturday, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson opened up about what the young QB brings to the team during an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast."

He was asked about what Penix Jr. adds to the Falcons' offense. The running back said the 25-year-old is not afraid to make the runs, scramble and take out the opposing linebackers.

“I mean, well, in the run game, it helps out a lot because he's an athlete," Robinson said. "So, you know, it's more like Eagles-type offense. You got to account for not just me in the run game or Tyler in the run game; you have to account for Michael because he can roll out, he can scramble, he can take another linebacker out.

"And I feel like when you take another linebacker out, then as a running back, you love that every single time that it's a mismatch."

Robinson also said that Penix Jr has a special arm.

"But then in the pass game, obviously his arm talent is special," Robinson added. "So you know I'm even seeing it in camp like you know some some of them balls that he's throwing, I'm like, 'Shoot,' like I have to like actually go get it because he'll throw it in the area, but the area is like where DB can't get it, but me, I have to haul my bu** over there. He has a special arm.”

Former NFL quarterback reacts to Falcons' Kirk Cousins serving as the backup to Michael Penix Jr.

After it was announced that Michael Penix Jr. would replace Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback of the Falcons, it caused quite a stir in the football world. Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky gave his thoughts on the matter on the July 27 edition of NFL on ESPN.

Orlovsky said he likes the idea of Cousins serving as Penix Jr.'s backup as it will lead to the team establishing a winning culture.

"They want to win. They want to start to establish a winning culture and win football games and be a playoff contender," Orlovsky said. "If Michael Penix is the guy for this year, then Kirk Cousins is the backup; so be it."

It'll be interesting to see how far Michael Penix Jr. takes the Falcons next season.

