"I heard about it": Stefon Diggs drops blunt response to Cardi B announcing child with Patriots star

Stefon Diggs kept his answers short when asked about Cardi B’s pregnancy news on Wednesday.

Ad

The rapper revealed that she and Diggs are expecting their first child together, and her fourth. Diggs joined New England this offseason on a contract worth up to $69 million after his stint in Houston.

"I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby," Cardi B said, via “CBS Mornings.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reporters shifted topics after routine questions about Sunday’s matchup against Pittsburgh, raising the subject of Cardi B’s news.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I won't talk too much about my personal life but I heard about it," Diggs said to reporters on Thursday.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Stefon Diggs was asked about having a baby with Cardi B 👶 "Baby rumors true?" "I won't talk too much about my personal life but I heard about it." (Via @Patriots)

Ad

Stefon Diggs prioritizes football focus amid personal attention

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

When Stefon Diggs was asked whether fans might see a themed touchdown celebration, his reply was short.

Ad

“We’ll see,” Diggs said to reporters on Wednesday.

Diggs has made his mark in the Patriots locker room, with Drake Maye discussing his presence.

"He's a great teammate," Maye said. "I think that's the biggest thing. He's fire on game day, you see him. He wants to bring the energy, he's a leader, and he wants the ball."

Ad

New England’s offense has limited Diggs’ opportunities early, with 10 receptions for 89 yards through two games this season. The numbers were shaped in part by the Patriots’ emphasis on the ground game in Week 2 against Miami. They ran the ball 29 times and attempted only 23 passes.

Diggs has also pointed to his recovery work after last year’s knee injury as a reason he felt confident heading into the season. He credited his daily routine for helping him avoid setbacks while regaining rhythm with Maye.

Ad

"I want to be a key point in this offense as far as far as like being part of the sail with things going in the right direction," Diggs said. "We've got a young team. We're out there fighting. We're out there getting on the same page. You see things clicking here and there. I just want to be part of it."

New England will be back in action on Sunday. It will face the Steelers' defense that has surrendered 245 passing yards and 31.5 points per game through the season’s opening two weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.