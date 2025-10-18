"I hope he doesn’t get another draft": NFL fans react as Dolphins GM Chris Grier attends Oklahoma–South Carolina game featuring QB John Mateer”

Miami Dolphins manager Chris Grier was spotted at the Oklahoma–South Carolina game on Saturday, joined by several members of the team’s scouting department.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid confirmed their attendance on X. He noted the game featured two potential NFL quarterbacks: Oklahoma’s John Mateer and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers.

The sighting stirred an immediate wave of reactions from fans. Grier is under growing pressure after a 1-5 start.

"God I hope Grier doesn't get given another draft," one fan said.

"How many chances does one get at a rebuild? Look at the winning pct of last four coaches in Miami - nearly identical!" another fan said.

"Dear God, Ross is going to allow Grier to botch another draft. Insanity," one fan said.

More reactions came in.

"Hopefully Chris Grier isn't making decisions in the summer," one fan said.

"Would rather Grier not look at any QBs ever again," another fan said.

"Dolphins don't need a QB," a fan said.

Chris Grier has overseen the Dolphins’ roster construction since 2016. Despite playoff trips in 2022 and 2023. Miami hasn’t advanced past the opening round and now faces its worst start in years.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still at the center of that conversation. He signed a four-year, $212.4 million extension in 2024. After the 20226 season, the team has the option to let him go. That option could be relevant if Miami plans to start fresh at the position in the coming years.

Chris Grier faces critical roster choices ahead of the trade deadline

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

With the trade deadline approaching, Miami’s situation could force tough decisions. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, multiple teams have shown interest in linebacker Bradley Chubb, whose contract carries more than $30 million in cap charges for the next two seasons. Trading him could ease financial strain but it could also weaken an inconsistent defense.

Veterans like Jaelan Phillips, Darren Waller and Minkah Fitzpatrick have contract situations coming. This might put the owners' commitment to Grier's long-term plans to the test. What happens in the next couple weeks could play a big role in whether the Dolphins shift towards a rebuild or spend more on their current capacity.

Meanwhile, the college prospect John Mateer delivered mixed results. He is recovering from a hand injury. He struggled last week against Texas with three interceptions and limited accuracy. He remains an underclassman and can return to school next year. Quarterback-hungry teams will closely his development.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

