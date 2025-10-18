  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Dolphins are fundamentally wrong": Julian Edelman grills Tua Tagovailoa's blame game, calls out Mike McDaniel's culture in Miami 

"Dolphins are fundamentally wrong": Julian Edelman grills Tua Tagovailoa's blame game, calls out Mike McDaniel's culture in Miami 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 18, 2025 03:49 GMT
Julian Edelman grills Tua Tagovailoa
Julian Edelman grills Tua Tagovailoa's blame game, calls out Mike McDaniel's culture in Miami

Julian Edelman called out Tua Tagovailoa after his comments blaming his teammates following their 29-27 loss to the Chargers in Week 6.

Ad

The three-time Super Bowl champion compared the Miami Dolphins' locker room situation to his own career in the league while questioning the team's culture under coach Mike McDaniels.

"We never did that (blame each other)," Edelman said Friday on Colin Cowherd's show (Timestamp-5:50). "If there was ever a problem, you handle that, closed doors with the team. We never talked about contracts, we never talked about drama. And we had drama. That's honestly the way you're supposed to do it because then it becomes a distraction to the team.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think the Dolphins are just fundamentally designed this way. You bring in a bunch of guys that aren't culture guys. When stuff's hitting the fan, who's gonna be the serious guy. So, I think they're just fundamentally wrong on how they're built. I think we got to take a look at who's building the team. Because, look, we paid Tua after, you know, he's been hurt a bunch. We bring in Tyreek Hill. We all know what he is off the field.
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"These are your best players. Who are their core nucleus guys? We don't know. They never really had them. So I think this was a terrible way to handle it because if there is a drama, you keep that in between your building, your meeting rooms and you don't bring it out to the public."
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Following their loss against the Chargers, the Dolphins have put up a disappointing 1-4 record so far this season.

In the post-game press conference, Tua Tagovailoa criticized his teammates for arriving late or not attending player meetings at all. The quarterback also stated that the leadership in the team had to lay down their concrete expectations and urge the players to meet those expectations.

Ad
"I think it starts with the leadership in helping articulate that for the guys and then what we're expecting out of the guys," Tagovailoa said on Sunday. We have guys showing up to players-only meetings late, guys not showing up to players-only meetings. There's a lot that goes into that. Do we have to make this mandatory?"
Ad

Also Read: "What the f*ck are we doing?": Jason Kelce sounds off after Tua Tagovailoa's complaint about Dolphins' player-only meetings

Tua Tagovailoa apologizes for his comments after Week 6 loss to the Chargers

During Wednesday's press conference, Tua Tagovailoa issued an apology for criticizing his teammates and the comments that he made.

"I've made a mistake and I'm owning up to the right now," Tagovailoa said. "I've talked to guys on the team about it, talked to the leaders about it. They know my heart. They know that the intent was right. The intent can right, but when things get misconstrued or however the media wants to portray it, it leaves a void of silence and a lot of questions for the guys on our team."
Ad
Ad

Tua Tagovailoa is currently in the midst of his four-year $212.4 million extension, which he signed in July 2024. So far in six games this season, he has recorded 1,213 yards and 11 TDs passing with seven interceptions to his name.

The Dolphins are next scheduled to take on the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 19 at 1:00 pm ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications