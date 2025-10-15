"What the f*ck are we doing?": Jason Kelce sounds off after Tua Tagovailoa's complaint about Dolphins' player-only meetings

Jason Kelce couldn’t hide his disbelief on Wednesday. The retired Eagles lineman reacted to Tua Tagovailoa’s recent comments about teammates skipping player-only meetings.

Kelce reacted to how the Dolphins reportedly plan multiple player-led meetings each week.

“What the f*ck are we doing?" Kelce said on Wednesday (54:09), via the "New Heights" podcast. "How did that even happen?

“Typically, the players-only meeting happens after a team meeting, like, ‘Hey everybody, we’re just gonna stay in here and talk.’ How many players-only meetings? So these guys schedule it? I’m so confused at how this is a thing. Like, well, we had the players-only meeting on Tuesday and everybody showed up, and then the one on Wednesday.”

Tagovailoa made headlines on Monday when he highlighted attendance issues following the 29-27 loss to the LA Chargers. He wondered whether the meetings should be made mandatory.

Former players and analysts question Tua Tagovailoa’s leadership approach

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

Tua Tagovailoa’s remarks triggered reactions from around the league. Several former players said that his comments reflected poorly on his role as team leader.

Andrew Whitworth tweeted that the quarterback needed to take charge of the situation as opposed to venting publicly. Mitchell Schwartz noted that if Tagovailoa's teammates are skipping meetings he organized, that does not scream respect in the locker room.

Josh McCown felt that young quarterbacks should set the example rather than complain about the standard. Devin McCourty, speaking on NBC’s pregame show, highlighted that quarterbacks and captains need to confront teammates face-to-face.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel added that even if Tagovailoa’s intentions were not ill-will, it was poor timing. He stressed that such conversations fall within the building and not at the podium.

Meanwhile, reporting from NFL Network and Dolphins Wire suggested that many inside the organization were puzzled by Tagovailoa’s remarks. Team sources reportedly said tardiness hasn’t been a significant issue this year. The quarterback later apologized to teammates individually and in groups, according to McDaniel.

Several Miami players declined to elaborate publicly, stressing that locker room matters should stay private.

