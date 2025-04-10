"I hope he doesn't go to the Jags": Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski predict Travis Hunter's landing spot

New England Patriots greats Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski were concerned about Colorado two-way sensation Travis Hunter. They discussed if he would be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Edelman and Gronkowski have each won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. They talked about Hunter's draft status on Thursday's edition of their "Dudes On Dudes" podcast.

After eliminating some potential landing spots like the Giants, Browns and Patriots, the talk turned to Jacksonville.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't want him to go to the Jags," Edelman said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don't want him to go to the Jags either," Gronkowski responded.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edelman later predicted that the Jaguars might select Hunter.

"I bet you the Jags pick him up though," Edelman said. "They need, I can see him go to the Jags."

Rob Gronkowski wants it to be a "fun market" for Travis Hunter

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Rob Gronkowski emphasized market size as critical for Travis Hunter's career launch, rather than team fit or schematic considerations.

Ad

"Won't be fun though," Gronkowski said on Thursday, via 'Dudes on Dudes.' "If he goes to Jacksonville. It needs to be a fun market for Travis Hunter. He needs to go to like a New York market, Patriots market, like something like that. Even Cleveland's better than Jacksonville."

Hunter's draft stock remains high after his stellar college career under Deion Sanders at Colorado. Unlike typical prospects committed to one position, Hunter excelled as a receiver and a cornerback. This makes him valuable to teams with needs on both sides of the ball.

Ad

According to a report on Friday, the New England Patriots (picking fourth overall) present an ideal landing spot for Hunter given their significant needs at both positions. No Patriots receiver surpassed 650 yards last season, and the team finished third-worst in dropback EPA/play allowed.

The Cleveland Browns, holding the second overall pick, have publicly shared their view of Hunter. Browns general manager Andrew Barry told reporters at the NFL Combine that they see Hunter "as a receiver primarily first," although they're widely expected to target a quarterback.

Ad

Hunter's two-way ability renders him historically anomalous. Chuck Bednarik, aka "Concrete Charlie," was the NFL's last full-time two-way player and retired after the 1962 season. Few have contributed meaningfully on both sides of the ball since then.

According to a Yahoo Sports article on Monday, only a handful of modern players have successfully played both ways. Roy Green played 108 snaps in a 1981 game and became the first player since 1957 to record a receiving touchdown and an interception in the same game.

Ad

Sanders received 15 targets in a 1996 game against the Bears while also playing cornerback. He finished that season with 36 receptions while maintaining All-Pro status at his defensive position.

The Tennessee Titans, holding the first overall pick, and the New York Giants at third overall, remain as the other potential destinations for Hunter in the NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.